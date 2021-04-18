Lyssa Chapman Quotes Megan Thee Stallion During Dad's 'Dog Unleashed' Cancellation Controversy

✖

Former Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman, who was known as "Baby Lyssa" on the show, has not directly commented on her father Duane "Dog" Chapman's Dog Unleashed cancellation controversy. Instead, the 33-year-old reality star shared a throwback photo from her Dog the Bounty Hunter days on April 5, alongside lyrics from rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Duane's latest show was canceled before it even aired, as Unleashed entertainment accused him of "contractual and ethical failures" during production.

Chapman's old photo showed her in full bounty hunter gear, climbing over a fence. She included lyrics from "Girls in the Hood," the first single from Megan Thee Stallion's album Good News. "'Cause the girls in the hood are always hard/Ever since sixteen, I been havin' a job/Knowin' nothin' in life, but I gotta get rich/You could check the throwback pics, I been that b—," the lyrics read. Chapman also included the hashtag "throwback" and tagged Megan Three Stallion.

While Chapman focuses on her Baby Lyssa clothing business, her father is in the midst of a controversy with Dog Unleashed. The show was supposed to be available on April 1 on the new Unleashed streaming platform. Days before the premiere date though, Unleashed Entertainment suddenly canceled it and ceased production. At the time, the company accused Duane of breaching "contractual obligations" and they reached the decision after a "thorough investigation, including the review of hours of audio and video material."

It was not immediately clear why Unleashed Entertainment canceled the show that was likely the main reason people were interested in the new platform. However, it was later reported that Unleashed Entertainment filed a lawsuit against CBD Global Sciences for using the name "Dog Unleashed" for a new CBD energy drink endorsed by Duane. CBD Global Sciences denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

Earlier this week, Chapman railed against Unleashed Entertainment on Twitter, prompting another statement from Unleashed Entertainment. This time, the company's CEO, Mike Donovan, accused Duane of "contractual and ethical failures" that led to Dog Unleashed's cancellation. "Our internal investigation confirmed racist and homophobic comments from Mr. Chapman, as well as illegal activity during filming, which Unleashed Entertainment cannot and will not tolerate," Donovan wrote. "These actions forced us to cancel production of the show, and unfortunately, Chapman is now viciously taking out his anger on our employees."

Since that statement was released, Duane has not commented on the situation and he has not posted on Instagram since March 27. He was recently seen in a new picture shared by his fiancee, Francie Frane. In his most recent tweet, Duane announced an initiative called "Get the Lead Out," pushing for the introduction of "non-lethal bullets" among law enforcement.