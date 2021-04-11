Dog the Bounty Hunter Accused of Racism, Homophobia by 'Dog Unleashed' Producers

✖

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman's new show Dog Unleashed was canceled at the last minute, and producers have revealed why. A statement released by Unleashed Entertainment says that Chapman was racist and homophobic on set, breaching his contract by violating the company's standards of conduct. This explanation came after Chapman raged at Unleashed in a string of tweets on Wednesday.

"Duane Chapman's social media meltdown – which involves outrageous, false personal attacks - seems to be an attempt to distract attention from his contractual and ethical failures that led to the cancellation of Dog Unleashed," read the statement from Unleashed Entertainment President and CEO Mike Donovan, according to a report by Taste of Country. "Our internal investigation confirmed racist and homophobic comments from Mr. Chapman, as well as illegal activity during filming, which Unleashed Entertainment cannot and will not tolerate. These actions forced us to cancel production of the show, and unfortunately, Chapman is now viciously taking out his anger on our employees."

"Unleashed Entertainment stands fully behind its employees and will take legal action should the threats continue," Donovan concluded. He was likely referring to the unproven claims and veiled threats in Chapman's tweets on Wednesday, which called out Unleashed employees by name and said things like "just wait till I get a hold of you."

Dog Unleashed was meant to be one of the flagship shows for the new Unleashed Entertainment streaming service and was supposed to come out in April. However, the premiere was canceled at the last minute on March 27 due to Chapman's on-set behavior. Previous statements from the company say that there are "hours of audio and video material" to substantiate the claims of Chapman's racist, homophobic and "illegal" activities.

This is far from the first time that Chapman has faced such accusations. In 2007, a recording of a conversation between Chapman and his son Tucker leaked to the media, revealing a torrent of racist slurs and rhetoric. The recording was so damning that Dog the Bounty Hunter was canceled by A&E, though the network changed its mind a few months later.

"It's not because she's Black, it's because we use the word n— sometimes here," Chapman said at the time, according to a report by Cinema Blend. "I'm not gonna take a chance ever in life of losing everything I've worked for for 30 years because some f—ing n— heard us say n— and turned us in to the Enquirer magazine. Our career is over! I'm not taking that chance at all! Never in life! Never! Never! If Lyssa [Dog's daughter] was dating a n—, we would all say 'f— you!' And you know that."

The comments that got Dog Unleashed canceled this time around have not been made public, and many commenters say they want to hear them for themselves. In the meantime, Dog Unleashed will presumably remain unreleased to the public.