'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Baby Lyssa Mourns Late Sister Who Died in Crash

The Chapman family marked a somber anniversary earlier this month. Barbara Katie Chapman died in May 2006, the night before Dog the Bounty Hunter stars Duane "Dog" Chapman and the late Beth Chapman married. Barbara died in a car crash in Alaska at the age of 23. Her older sister, Lyssa "Baby Lyssa" Chapman paid tribute to her Barabara on Instagram.

"My sister, our angel. 16 years gone, left with blurry pictures, and clear memories. Miss you everyday day seester," Chapman, 35, wrote on May 19. She shared a blurry photo of Barbara with her son, Travis Chapman.

Chapman, known as "Baby Lyssa" on Dog the Bounty Hunter, posts annual tributes to Barabra. In May 2021, she shared a message to her sister on the 15th anniversary of her death. "Living every day to make you proud. I'm working on myself sister, working thru all our childhood traumas, raising my daughters with all the things we dreamed for," Lyssa wrote in a since-deleted post. "I got Travis set up too."

"I feel like I need to apologize for not living to my potential, and taking things for granted," Chapman continued. "This day of the year always reminds me of how short life is. How much pain there is, and how special it is to truly feel joy. I hope to see you in my dreams real soon big sissy. I love you today, tomorrow, every day."

Dog has also marked the anniversary of his daughter's death in the past, although he did not this year. In May 2020, he shared a photo of Barbara holding her son. "15 years ago today My Barbara Katie went to be w/ JESUS," he wrote.

Barbara died in a car accident in near Fairbanks, Alaska, just hours before Dog and Beth married in Hawaii, Dog's publicist Mona Wood told Hawaii News Now at the time. Dog learned of the tragedy before the wedding and spoke with the minister about continuing the wedding ceremony. Everyone involved agreed to go on as planned, and they shared the bad news at the wedding reception. Dog paid tribute to his daughter, and guests were visibly in shock.

Barbara was a passenger in an SUV being driven by a friend, Alaska state troopers said. They were both killed when the stolen SUV went off the road, hit trees, and landed upside down. The two allegedly used a stolen credit card to rent a hotel room nearby, police said. They also believed drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Travis was 4 at the time of his mother's death. In October 2011, Dog and Beth were awarded temporary custody of Travis after Travis' father allegedly abused him. His father, Travis Mimms, was allegedly heard in an audio recording cursing at the child and lashing the boy, who was yelling "no more." Slaps were also heard. Mimms' attorney told Hawaii News Now Mimms did discipline his son with a belt, but suggested some of the noises on the video may have been doctored. Mimms also filed a temporary restraining order against the Chapman family, which the Chapmans responded to by filing for their own restraining order.

"I was shocked and heartbroken to hear the recent reports of abuse of my grandson by his father, Travis Mimms, Sr. I know Travis Sr. loves his son, and I know it's very difficult to be a single parent at such a young age, but I love my grandson and only want what's best for him," Dog said in 2011. "During the last phone call I had with my daughter, Barbara Katie, she said to me, "Please, daddy, take care of (your grandson). Don't ever let anything happen to him."