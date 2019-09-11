‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Lyssa Chapman ‘So Proud’ of Daughter Abbie Mae as She’s Sworn Into the Military

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman recently revealed that her daughter Abbie Mae will be sworn into the military, and the doting mom gushed about how it makes her “so proud.”

In an Instagram post, Chapman shared some photos of Abbie doing a little rock climbing and wilderness exploration ahead of the big day. “Soooo proud of this girl. 7 days until she sworn in to the Air Force,” Chapman wrote in the post’s caption alongside a string of hashtags, including military family, all the way up, two moms boot camp, fit fame and proud mom.

Many of Chapman’s follwers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “Go Abbie. Much respect to your beautiful daughter for signing up, I wish her all the best.”

“Good choice, i joined the Airforce in 1978 right out of high school. Loved it. Best wishes on this great adventure #femaleAFVeteran,” another follower wrote.

“My daughter went into the Air Force at 18. I’m so proud of her. Thank your daughter for her service,” someone else said.

The new chapter in Chapman and her family’s life comes just months after the death of her step-mother, Beth Chapman. Beth passed away in June after a long battle with throat cancer. The illness reportedly spread to her lungs, which is what the family has cited as her official cause of death.

In a previous Instagram post, Chapman spoke candidly about how she was feeling the wake of Beth’s passing, speaking directly to the late Reality TV star herself and asking for guidance.

In the caption, she wrote, “I miss you as deep as the ocean. [Beth Chapman] I’m going thru (sic) some s— and I just need you to tell me how dumb I am for worrying. Around you all my problems seemed menial, I used to hate that. I miss sitting next to you and OG on the couch. You always listened to me, heard every word I said.

“You’d digest my thoughts thru (sic) your head and spin them out to me in a way I could never understand,” she added. “I need one of our talks, our arguments, our drinks.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever understand why someone who is so needed in a family can be taken away,” Chapman’s post concluded.

Beth was only 51 years old at the time of her death.

