Lyssa Chapman Happy to ‘Make Peace’ With Stepmom Beth Chapman Before Death

After Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman was put in a medically induced coma last weekend, fans begged her stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman to make peace with her. Lyssa reportedly did just that, before Chapman died on Wednesday. The two reportedly “reconnected with their faith” before Chapman’s death.

“Lyssa and Beth got back to a place where they needed to be and they reconnected with their faith… and things ended up on great terms,” a source told Hollywood Life Friday.

The source said Lyssa, 32, “learned a lot through the loss of Beth,” adding that the family hopes Chapman’s death strengthens the entire family.

They “are hoping that this leads to a much better emotional connection with the entire Chapman clan,” the source said. “[It’s] what the family needs in these trying times. It will be nice to make a major positive out of such a terrible negative that was Beth’s loss.”

Another insider told the outlet that Lyssa is “very grateful that she had a chance to make peace with Beth before she passed away.”

“It’s all still very raw. She’s in grief and she’s in shock, the whole family is,” the second source said. “Even though everyone knew that Beth might pass, she was always so strong and full of life that it was very hard to believe. It’s still hard for anyone to believe. But they are leaning on one another.”

The second source said Chapman “would be proud” of how the family has come together to support their father, Duane “Dog” Chapman and each other.

“They are with him 24/7 right now and that will continue. The Ohana is strong,” the source said.

After the Chapmans announced Chapman was put in a medically induced coma last weekend, fans began bombarding Lyssa’s Instagram page to plead with her to “make peace” with Chapman. Lyssa appeared to hint that this did happen in her comments just before and after Chapman died at age 51.

During Chapman’s hospitalization, Lyssa posted a video showing her framed Dog the Bounty Hunter posters, adding the caption “So many memories.” After Chapman’s death, Lyssa retweeted her father’s announcement, adding, “Beth we love you.” Lyssa also changed her Twitter profile photo to one with her and Chapman.

Chapman died after a battle with throat cancer. Her family will hold two memorials, one in Hawaii on Saturday and another to be organized later in Colorado.

“Beth had two homes – Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha,” the family said in a statement. “Duane Chapman is also finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado, and details will be announced shortly. Those wishing to post photos and videos are asked to tag with #alohaoemrsdog.”