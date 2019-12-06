Lyssa Chapman’s Christmas Dance Video Has Twitter Falling in Love With Her

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter, “Baby” Lyssa Chapman, is getting into the spirit of Christmas, and her fans couldn’t be any more in love. After the 32-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a “Merry merry, tree trimming” message of herself wearing a Santa hat and dancing to “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” fans flocked to the comments section to respond.

The post, which saw Chapman using the hashtags “Christmas 2019” and “tree trimming,” was met with a round of support from her followers, who were happy to see her getting into the spirit of the holidays following a tumultuous year.

“Too cute!” one fan wrote. “Merry Christmas to You and Your entire family! Absolutely adore all of you!”

“I LOVE THE VIDEO. I’D LIKE TO WISH U AND UR FAMILY A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR,” another replied.

“I love the smile,” wrote a third. “I know it’s been a hard time for you and your family. Keep smiling and keep being beautiful.”

The upcoming holiday will mark the family’s first Christmas since the passing of Beth Chapman, who tragically lost her battle to cancer in June at the age of 51. In the wake of the Beth’s passing, which Chapman likened to an “awful nightmare,” the reality TV star hasn’t shied away from opening up about her grief.

In a recent tearful video, Chapman told her fans that she had “just got done finished watching the series finale with Beth’s funeral. It’s been a super hard night and I really appreciate all of you.”

“I’ve been through a lot with the fans — I got married; I got divorced; I had a baby; I got arrested,” she added. “This is definitely by far the hardest thing I’ve had to share with you all, so thank you for being here for us, and we love you all, and we love you mom.”

More recently, she remembered Beth in a touching tribute to her on social media, in which she called the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star a “truly amazing” woman.

Lyssa, 32, is the daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman and his third wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, hence her nickname “Baby Lyssa.” The two were married from 1982 to 1991 and had two other children: Barbara Katie Chapman, who died in a car crash in 2006, and Tucker Dee Chapman.

In all, Duane has 11 children, although two suffered early deaths: Barbara and his and second wife Anne Tegness’ son Zebediah, who died shortly after birth in 1980.

He shares daughter Bonnie Chapman and son Garry Chapman with Beth, who was also mom to two children from her previous marriage.