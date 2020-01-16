Lyssa Chapman Calls Dad Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Her ‘Hero’ Amid Family Drama

Lyssa Chapman may not approve of her dad’s latest romantic ventures, but she made it clear she still supports him. The 32-year-old Dog’s Most Wanted star took to Twitter early Thursday morning to share a photo of herself and her daughter with patriarch, Duane “Dog” Chapman.

We love ❤️ you @duanedogchapman you’ll always be our hero, and we’ll always be your biggest fans. So lucky we get to call you Dad and Grandpa. Now let’s go get some bad guys 🕺🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ #mydadwillbeatupyourdad #DTBH #FOE #dogsmostwanted pic.twitter.com/DOPz4sAVF2 — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 16, 2020

“We love you [Duane Dog Chapman] you’ll always be our hero, and we’ll always be your biggest fans,” she captioned the photo, tagging Dog’s Twitter handle. “So lucky we get to call you Dad and Grandpa.”

“Now let’s go get some bad guys,” she wrote, possibly alluding to some bounty hunter action on the upcoming Season 2 of Dog’s Most Wanted. She also added a hashtag for “my dad will beat you up.”

A few hours before that, Chapman told her followers that she’s “still got it” when it comes to bounty hunting. “I’ve been putting criminals behind bars for a while. Good to know I’ve still got it. Can’t wait to get back to it on [Dog’s Most Wanted Season 2] too,” she tweeted, adding the hashtag “#NothingNewHere.”

Season 2 of Dog’s Most Wanted was set to start filming in the new year, Dog told Entertainment Tonight in December ahead of the holidays. At the time, the 66-year-old reflected on his “terrible” year, which included the death of his 51-year-old wife, Beth Chapman. “Ended this year with Beth being gone, so I know that 2020 has got to be better cause nothing can be that bad,” he said.

“I’m just gonna kick off the new year,” he continued. “I’m hoping to start Season 2 on Dog’s Most Wanted right after the holidays are over and so I’m gonna be the most bounty hunter they’ve ever seen. We’re going to go after all the dangerous, no-good bastards that we can, so I’m kinda looking forward to beating up all the bad guys.”

Ahead of Chapman’s sweet post dedicated to her dad, she has spent the last few weeks slamming his rumored romantic relationship with Chapman family friend Moon Angell. She made it clear she is not Angell’s biggest fan, sharing several tweets criticizing her and calling her a “disgusting woman.”

After Dog insisted to Radar Online that he and Angell were not dating, Chapman claimed that he was lying.

“Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before,” Chapman wrote in a scathing since-deleted tweet. “God will get you MARY !!!”

Later, Chapman claimed that Angell, who was apparently a former personal assistant to Beth, first dated Chapman’s brother and has even moved her clothes into Beth’s closet.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ?” she tweeted earlier this month. If you went to your mothers closet and saw she [Angell] moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ?”