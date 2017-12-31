Luann De Lesseps Still Set to Make Cabaret Debut Despite Arrest

Despite her legal problems after a drunken arrest last week, Luann de Lesseps is going through with a New York cabaret gig she had lined up.

The Real Housewives of New York City star was signed on to perform at the New York City supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below on Feb. 27 and March 8, reports Page Six. However, the dates could be cancelled if the Florida judge overseeing her case orders her not to leave the Sunshine State.

De Lesseps’ dates at the club were meant to be the debut of a new cabaret act called Countess and Friends. The venue is selling tickets for $30 to $50, with premium tickets going for $65 to $75.

“Hip as a New York minute and classically chic, de Lesseps’s glamorous life in the fast lane on several continents (together with a solid decade at the center of reality TV) provides fodder for hilarious stories, one-of-a-kind anecdotes, and, of course, some standards and pop songs in her inimitable style,” the venue says of her act.

“She will be joined by an eclectic group of New York’s most sought after nightlife stars, both legendary and ascendant,” the venue adds. “Countess and Friends promises a glorious return to the heyday of cosmopolitan evening entertainment.”

“Now she’s got more stories to tell, that’s for sure,” a source told Page Six Saturday. The source said de Lesseps’ team is interviewing candidates to help her take the show on the road.

The 52-year-old de Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach on Dec. 23 at a hotel where she was not registered, and was allegedly found in bed with a mystery man. When she was arrested, she allegedly yelled at an arresting officer, telling him “I’m going to kill you all.”

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” de Lesseps wrote on Twitter. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

De Lesseps’ marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. ended in July, seven months after their wedding on New Year’s Eve. She was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps, who is reportedly hoping she stops using his last name after the arrest.

She said she is heading to rehab, but still plans on appearing in new episodes of RHONY.