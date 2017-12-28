Will Luann de Lesseps’ Arrest Appear on ‘RHONY’?

Even though Real Housewives of New York City cameras weren’t rolling when Luann de Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach two days before Christmas, the incident will definitely be in the new season of the Bravo show, according to multiple sources.

“The RHONY cameras were not filming at the time of Luann’s arrest,” one insider told PEOPLE Thursday. “They went on break before the holidays and will return filming early in the New Year.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another source said “there’s no way” it won’t be included on the show, making reference to the reality show’s plot lines surrounding Tinsley Mortimer’s return to New York after being arrested for trespassing in Palm Beach in 2016 and Bethenny Frankel’s divorce and custody battle.

“It’s reality. They follow their real lives,” the source said. “So if this is happening while filming is happening, they’re going to talk about it. They’d didn’t shy away from Tinsley’s arrest. They didn’t shy away from Bethenny’s court drama.”

De Lesseps was arrested Saturday night after she was found allegedly trespassing with a mystery man and a friend in a hotel room they were not registered to.

When security tried to remove the former Countess, she reportedly became violent, allegedly shoved a responding police officer in the chest with her palm, then slamming the door on his face, “striking him in the forehead,” according to the police report.

After being arrested, de Lesseps reportedly escaped her handcuffs while in the back of a patrol car, yelling, “I’m going to f—ing kill you” while police got her under control.

She continued telling the officers that she was going to “f—ing kill all of you” as she was brought to the station and booked into holding. She was released without bail Sunday morning after being charged in court on five counts, including battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

De Lesseps later tweeted an apology for her actions, blaming her behavior on returning to Palm Beach for the first time since she wed ex-husband Tom D’Agostino last New Year’s Eve. The two divorced after only seven months.

D’Agostino, when he heard about the arrest, was “shocked” she was in town, a source told PEOPLE, and he “felt really sad for Luann and her family that they had to go through this over the holidays.”

Photo credit: Twitter/@pbpost)