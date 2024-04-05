'Love & Translation': Tripp and Leidi Get More Than They Bargained at the Fortune Teller's in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Love & Translation's Tripp and Leidi are in for quite the surprise when their trip to a local fortune teller takes a wild turn. The American single and his Colombian love interest are eager to find out if they have a future together in this PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC show, but they didn't expect what their reading would actually entail.

Welcomed in by the fortune teller, Tripp and Leidi are told to stand still as she begins to blow a smoky substance all over them. "This will carry away the bad energies," she instructs in Spanish. "It's for good luck." Leidi is more than a little unsure about the rituals taking place, admitting in a confessional, "My mom would be upset if she knows I'm here."

"I go to church with my mom, and it's weird for me to be in this space," she continues. "The only one who knows your future is God, not one person." Despite her feelings about the psychic, Leidi said she's trying to "have an open mind" after seeing how "excited" Tripp seems to be about the experience.

That excitement might wane slightly after Tripp and Leidi are instructed to close their eyes as the fortune teller takes a sip of some liquid and spits it all over their bodies. "Okay, that's new," a shocked Tripp says. Once the psychic is done with her spitting ritual, she tells the duo to sit down, proclaiming, "You are clean now."

Tripp didn't exactly know what he was in for coming into this experience, and despite the more strange aspects he's experienced so far, he's keeping his spirits high. "This whole thing starts out by us getting spit on, and [it's] obviously not the most pleasant of experiences," he confesses to the camera. "But hopefully, the fortune teller can give us some clarity on a potential future together."

Will this fortune teller be able to share with Tripp and Leidi some valuable information about their burgeoning relationship? Love & Translation airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.