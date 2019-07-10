‘Love Island’ Viewers Sound off on US Version: ‘I Miss the Accents’

The American version of Love Island is here, and fans are sounding off. CBS premiered the adaptation of the beloved British reality series Tuesday, introducing the salacious dating show to viewers. While many fans kept an open mind, a lot weren’t able to move past their love for the U.K. version while watching Episode 1.

The show follows paired up 10 single islanders competing and socializing, with the show manipulating the show by swapping out pairs continuously to offer tests and turns, among these twists there will be new contestants who are brought in to wreak havoc on alliances, public votes to send coupled contestants on dates, as well as breakups that make people coexisting in the Fiji resort a tropical nightmare.

Comedian and Vine star Arielle Vandenberg serves as host for the new show. Fans also get to affect the show in real time with the power to vote to make radical changes to the game.

The first episode introduced viewers to islanders Alana Morrison, Alexandra Stewart, Caroline “Caro” Viehweg, Cashel Barnett, Elizabeth Weber, Krya Green, Mallory Santic, Michael Yi, Weston Richie, Yamen Sanders and Zac Mirabelli.

Viewers were commenting from the very beginning on differences between the U.S. and U.K. versions of the show.

First impression: narrator needs to lighten up and sound less scripted but I understand first episode has a lot of rules exposition #LoveIslandUSA — Mel 🐝 (@melgotserved) July 10, 2019

The US Love Island is annoying as fuck, as predicted, already. Nothing compares to the OG Love Island. #loveisland #loveislandusa — Krista (@kristamckinney) July 10, 2019

I’m giving it a go but I have no hopes for #LoveIslandUSA I already know it will not come close to the UK version. pic.twitter.com/hpfHb9Qnn1 — Maria Melin (@mariamelin) July 10, 2019

For someone who is in the U.S I kinda missed the British accents. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/cTNFaqdiqQ — Rubi 🥀 (@heyitsrubi_red) July 10, 2019

After meeting the female islanders, the men were introduced one by one for the first coupling ceremony. Things got awkward quickly when Barnett was the first contestant to come out, and none of the women stepped forward to express their interest.

Since it was his choice, however, he chose Caro in the first pairing of the season.

Me when watching Love Island UK: I’m so used to hearing “if you “fancy’” _____ please step forward”

Now I hear the word “attractive” and I’m like: #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/UXhPxUcmgP — Jasmine Gonzalez (@jasminetereza) July 10, 2019

Me: “I don’t really know what love island is about but I’ll watch it. Also me when the first guy comes out: “THIS SHOW IS EVERYTHING. WOW I LOVE IT, IT’S SUCH A GOOD SHOW. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/rLaqLUTLKt — Kelsey Elliott (@ke_1445) July 10, 2019

The ceremony lent for the early favorites of the season in Yamen and Alana, with many viewers also praising the show’s diversity.

BLACK power couple? On the first episode? Wow loveisland uk cannot relate #LoveIslandUSA — sophiaa (@sophiaellax1) July 10, 2019

Love Island will air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.