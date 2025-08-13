‘Love Island USA’ Star Found Out She was Pregnant in a Walmart Parking Lot

Huda Mustafa is opening up about her love life before Love Island USA. The hit reality star is a proud mother of a 5-year-old girl, Arleigh.

Little was known about her romantic past before the show. But she spilled the tea on a new episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, explaining her teenage pregnancy journey while she was in what she called a “very toxic” relationship with her daughter’s father, Noah Sheline.

“I really, really liked him off the jump,” Huda said of her ex. Huda called herself “naive,” saying when she began dating at 18, she didn’t know much about relationships and was pretty sheltered.

“I didn’t have my first kiss until after high school. I didn’t have sex until after high school,” she shared. “When I lost my virginity and that man was sleeping with one of the girls who bullied me at school. I was like, ‘Be so for real.’ ”

But she says she began experiencing pregnancy symptoms shortly after. “We got to Walmart, okay, we go to Wally World, and I was like, ‘Let’s go buy Plan B,’ “ she recalled. “I’m looking at the pregnancy tests and I’m like, ‘Do you think we should buy pregnancy tests?’ And he’s like, ‘Why?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, I just feel like we should buy one.’”

She says she was shocked by the results. “I go in the Walmart bathroom, and I pee on the stick and put it back in the box,” she said. “And I walk out, and he’s like, ‘What did it say?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know yet, it’s still developing.’ We walk to the car. He’s like, ‘Are you gonna open it yet?’ Open that s—, pregnant. I say, ‘Oh.’ We started crying. We were in shock. I was in shock.”

She kept the pregnancy a secret from her circle of friends and family, and says she and her child’s father has a rollercoaster relationship for the next few months. “I actually kept it from my mom for three or four months,” she said, noting that she had moved back in with her mom at the time. “I kept it from everybody for three or four months. I didn’t know how to do this at all. I didn’t even know I was supposed to go to the doctors.”

She says she and her ex, a military vet, split custody of their daughter. However, she says she does the majority of the parenting.