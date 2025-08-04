4 Biggest Reality TV Star Breakups of 2025 So Far

Love is great, but it doesn’t always last. This year, reality television fans have seen some of their favorite couples call it quits.

It’s always hard when breakups are public, and there are so many sides to a story. Here are four of the biggest breakups in reality television of 2025 thus far.

Michelle Saniei and Aaron Nosler

The Valley star and her boyfriend ended their relationship after just one year of dating. At the time of their split, PEOPLE reported that Saniei is focusing on her 5-year-old daughter, Isabella, whom she shares with ex Jesse Lally, in wake of the split.

Nessler, a financial advisor, appeared on the Peacock series. They faced challenges regarding her posting social media photos of their daughter without his permission with her new boyfriend on Father’s Day, which also upset his family.

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez

The Love Island Season 6 couple were fan favorites, leaving fans devastated when they confirmed their split. They broke up after a year of dating. Their split was reportedly due to dishonesty, at least according to Craig’s friend Leah Kateb—who appeared alongside the former couple on the show.

Speaking to Rodriguez directly, Kateb wrote in an Instagram Story on July 29, “Tell the truth for once!” She also alleged that Rodriguez is a “clout/money hungry and a scammer.”

Their co-star, co-star Olivia Walker shared a similar perspective on the ordeal. “Your pathetic excuse for a story is laughable,” she said of Rodriguez in a July 29 Instagram Story. “I can’t even put into words how good of a person naynay is and how hard it is to watch her go through something like this.”

Craig would later chime in. “Discovering someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were,” the 28-year-old said in a July 29 Instagram Story, per E! News. “and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating.”

Brittany Wisniewski and Mod Sun

Love Is Blind star Wisniewski’s relationship with Mod Sun was messy from the start. Her alleged longtime boyfriend at the time came forward with allegations that she cheated on him with Mod Sun, and that he unknowingly dropped her off at the airport for her to visit with the artist.

After five months of dating, Wisniewski and Mod Sun split. Wisniewski, who appeared in Season 7 of the Netflix reality dating experiment, told PEOPLE, “Just to clear the air, Mod and I have gone our separate ways. It was a fun time and I’m grateful for the experiences, but I’m in a new place now and ready for what’s next. I’m excited to focus on what I love, keep growing, and yes — start dating again,” she adds. “Nothing more inspiring than embarking on a new chapter.”

She said that she and Mod Sun simply “grew up apart largely due to distance.” They officially called things off in April 2025, though they have “hung out a bit since then,” which prompted her to stay quiet as they figured things out.

LiAngelo Ball and Rashida Nicole

The basketball star turned rapper filed for divorce from his pregnant wife, Rashida Nicole, after only five months of marriage. TMZ reports the “Tweaker” rapper filed the documents just a week after Nicole revealed she and Ball were expecting their first child together.

Ball was previously in a relationship with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, Nikki Mudarris, who claimed Ball cheated on her and abandoned her when she was going through postpartum with their second child, leaving their family when their daughter was just weeks old. Mudarris, known as Ms. Nikki Baby, claimed Ball broke up with her via text and confirmed he’d gotten another woman pregnant. She also claimed he’d not been in contact with his children.

Nicole basked in the drama on social media and alleged she was never a side chick and things happen. But after Mudarris appeared on The Jason Lee Show, she appeared to clap back at the allegations.

In response, Nicole wrote on Instagram, “I do not mention you nor do I care! This lady has harassed me the entire time behind the scenes, trying to have ppl call me to abort my baby, wishing death on my unborn child and so much more! I’m done!”