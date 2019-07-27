‘Love Island USA’ Fans Sound off After Surprising Elimination of Fan Favorites

Love Island USA said goodbye to a couple of favorites on Friday’s new episode, leaving fans scratching their heads and feeling shook by the surprising exit.

The episode itself started with some of the islanders looking back on their relationships according to Entertainment Tonight. Alexandra couldn’t hold back her emotions while discussing her feelings for Dylan, openly crying in front of the other female islanders and during her confessional moment. This led to a heart-to-heart between the two that left her almost feeling worse than she did before the talk.

Elsewhere, Weston and Kelsey enjoyed a date following Zac and Elizabeth’s on Thursday’s episode. The two got a spa day and enjoyed their time together enough to share it with the other islanders. Is this pouring salt in the wounds or just pure happiness? Hard to tell.

This is especially tricky given what happened next. The islanders were put up for elimination thanks to voters across America who chose their favorite couples. The couples that fell short were Kyra and Eric, Cashel and Katrina and Aissata and Yamen. Their fate was then left up to the couples who were left in the clear.

After a quick vote, Cashel and Katrina were sent home from the island. Both said goodbye to their fellow islanders, with Entertainment Tonight pointing out that Cashel shared a touching moment Kyra, his former connection on the show. He ended up giving her a gift to remember her, leaving her shook.

“Like, I honestly, I can’t even take this,” Kyra told Alexandra after her flame’s exit. “Watching him go just now, like, it just threw me.”

Eric watching Kyra and the rest of the islanders cry over Cashel #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/zrYuJKPTtR — M (@HEADOFVET0) July 27, 2019

At the same time, Kyra also revealed to Eric that she had some feelings for Cashel, telling him all about it after they just barely escaped getting sent home. Fans were not happy with either decision.

“Classic don’t know what you got until it’s gone, Kyra,” one fan wrote with a pair of crying face emojis. “Go get him!!!”

“Kyra is going to regret her choice now that Cashel is gone and she is left with the Biggest Douche in the World – Eric,” another fan added.

There was also plenty of love for Katrina and her exit from the show.

“[Katrina] the only thing im gonna be tweeting about how many times do we have to vote yamen out for it to finally click that we don’t f—ing want him im so MAD,” an angry fan wrote on social media.

And the fact that Katrina got stabbed in the back TWICE yet still had a smile on her face and tried to comfort the islanders for crying cause they voted her off is truly amazing. She is a true goddess. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/aDSKIN3qFU — W. (@_wyattcortez) July 27, 2019

“[So] bummed to see Katrina and Cashel go. mostly cause i wanted Katrina to find a connection,” another fan added. “[Would] have preferred Yamen to go, but i really like Aisatta. Kyra needs to chill and give Eric a chance now though!

While the show said goodbye to two people on Friday’s episode, the show will see more people show up with next week’s episodes. It should be interesting to see how the remaining couples mix with the newcomers.

Love Island airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.