'Love Island' Star Hospitalized After Her Drink Was Spiked

Love Island star Jessie Wynter was "rushed to hospital" earlier this month after her drink was spiked amid her recent U.S. vacation. Wynter, who appeared on Season 9 of the hit reality series, opened up about the "scary" indecent in a June 20 Instagram post, sharing several pictures of herself in the hospital.

"I wasn't sure if I should post this as I felt so embarrassed but the other night I was unfortunately rushed to hospital after my drink was spiked," the former islander, 26, wrote. Wynter went on to thank her partner, Will Young, who she met on Love Island, sharing that Young "looked after [her] throughout the whole time."

"It was such an awful and scary situation to be in and it breaks my heart that this is something people need to look out for," she wrote. "If you're out drinking please always make sure you're with someone who you trust and please be careful when setting your drinks down or accepting drinks off others. It's so sad that this even has to be a reminder but unfortunately it's the harsh reality."

Wynter told her 1 million Instagram followers that during her hospital stay, a number of other women were hospitalized "in the exact same condition," and the nurses told her they all "tested with the same thing in our system." Wynter said that although she initially "felt so embarrassed that this had happened to me and felt like this was all my fault," she eventually realized this is not at all your fault and it's nothing to be embarrassed about. The people that should feel embarrassed and ashamed are the awful people who choose to spike other people's drinks, not the victim." She concluded the post by thanking her followers for "all the lovely messages," adding, "I pray that this doesn't happen to any of you out there. I also send love to anyone else who has been put in the same or worse situations."

The candid post was met with a rush of support from Wynter's followers, with Young jumping in the comments to write, "I love you so much!! nothing to be embarrassed or scared to speak up about – i got you xx." Love Island Season 7 star Sharon Gaffka commented, "Please don't feel embarrassed, it's not your fault! The only person who should feel embarrassed is the person who did this to you! Sending you a big hug and I'm always here if you need me." Love Islander Samie Elishi added, "Sending you love."