'Love Island': Zeta Morrison Talks Timmy Pandolfi Split, Shares How She's Handling This New Chapter (Exclusive)

The most recent season of Love Island USA ended with Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, referred to as "Zimmy" by their fans, taking home the win. Months after winning the reality competition as a couple, the pair announced their split. During a recent chat with PopCulture.com, Morrison opened up about the end of her and Pandolfi's relationship. Not only did she share some insight into what went wrong, but she also shared some words of advice to her fans in light of the breakup drama.

In January, Morrison and Pandolfi announced that they were going their separate ways after several months of dating. At the time, Love Island fans and, in particular, the "Zimmy" supporters, were heartbroken to hear the news. But as Morrison related, their trouble in paradise began long before this announcement. She recalled that when she previously spoke with PopCulture.com after winning Season 4, she could sense that there was something off with her partner.

Morrison said that Pandolfi felt "so cold outside of the interview." While she stressed that she felt as though he was being genuine while they were in the Love Island villa, things soon took a turn when they tried to continue their relationship in the outside world. Morrison said that their relationship was "always so rocky since the finale and it just never was able to grow to a healthy space from there." She added, "I think that's just the biggest thing I think I would love people to know, is that you just cannot look at somebody's situation from behind a screen and think you know what's going on. There's always so much more going on."

As for their contact post-breakup, it's been non-existent. One might assume that there would be some kind of communication, particularly after everything that allegedly went down during their relationship, but Morrison said that she hasn't heard from Pandolfi since they ended things. She noted that after speaking out on the end of their relationship, and sharing how hurt she's been by Pandolfi, his tune seemed to change. Instead of apologizing for how everything went down, he apparently felt as though Morrison owed him an apology.

"You could tell he felt like I had wronged him by exposing the truths of the situation," Morrison said. "So, he just, again, did a switch, which is something he's able to do. For someone to say, 'I'm able to compartmentalize,' it makes sense that you would just be able to just switch. And so he just changed his tune after he saw that I did the breakup podcast ... And it's like, 'Oh, you're upset with me for letting people know who you are?'" She added that Pandolfi did his own breakup podcast and that she heard from listeners that he "did not negate anything that I said about his character or what happened." Morrison continued, "The only thing he did was say, 'Well, the whole thing was a business relationship.' The whole thing was a business relationship, so that's why you were a d—head, and that's why you did this and that's why you did that. But, he didn't touch on that, obviously. Yeah, again, as I've said, it would never be from him [to reach out] because he's definitely in that state."

Even though the aftermath of the split has been difficult to deal with, Morrison noted that she has moved on from the relationship and begun dating again. She's also focusing on pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. Still, the split and the drama surrounding it has taken its toll on her. As a result, she has a message for both the fans of the show and Pandolfi regarding this situation.

"It's so hard to just summarize what I would want him [Pandolfi] to know because it's so extensive. But, I think I would just want him to know, it's that Bob Marley quote where he says, 'The most coward-like thing a man can do is awaken a woman's heart with no intention to love her,'" Morrison said. "I just feel like that's what I would want him to know, and know that no matter how much he's able to compartmentalize and do this and that or think that reality TV's all bulls—t, it's not that way for everyone else." The former Love Island star then added a message to her fans, telling them the most important takeaway she's learned from this whole situation.

"That's what I would say for everyone, just to always be self-reflecting and focusing on loving yourself," she said. "Because when you love yourself, you'll just pass it on to others because your cup will be full and you'll be able to spill it into others. You won't have to take from someone else and not have anything to give."