Boyfriend of ‘Love Island’ Star Found Dead Days After Her Funeral

Almost three weeks after the death of Love Island star Sophie Gradon, her boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, was found dead at a home in Blyth, England on Tuesday. He was 25.

“At around 12.20pm on July 10 police received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth,” a Northumbria Police spokesman told PEOPLE in a statement.

“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner,” the statement continued.

On Monday, Armstrong posted an emotional online tribute to Gradon, saying, “Just wish I could cuddle you all day miss you so much.” He added, “Not a minute goes by with out your gorgeous smile being a picture in my mind.”

After Gradon’s funeral on July 5, Armstrong shared a photo of the order of the service with a caption that read, “I love you with all my heart my beautiful angel I’m absolutely heartbroken I can’t stop crying.”

Gradon, who competed on the British ITV2 dating show and was a former Miss Great Britain, was found dead at her family home on June 20.

The Sun reports that Armstrong revealed on social media that he found Gradon’s body and that he had attempted suicide four years ago. He reportedly made the revelation while clapping back at Instagram trolls who accused him of “attention seeking” in the wake of Gradon’s death.

“I found her,” he wrote in an Instagram comment, according to The Sun Online. “I took my own life 4 years ago and got took down by my brother…People like you drive people to suicide hope u happy.”

Armstrong’s family mourned him to The Sun Online. “We are devastated – Aaron was an amazing lad,” Armstrong’s father, David, said, adding that the family would be releasing a statement later in the week.

Armstrong had shared several tributes to Gradon following her sudden death in June. Northumbria police said in a statement at the time that a “32-year-old woman was found deceased” in Medburn, Ponteland. They did not name the victim but NME identified her as Gradon.

Although a cause of death was not revealed at the time, police said, “there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

Following Gradon’s death, Armstrong wrote on Facebook, “I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always.”

Photo credit: Facebook / Aaron Armstrong