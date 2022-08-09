'Love Island' Star Involved in Fatal Crash With Motorcyclist

Kem Cetinay, who won the 2017 season of the U.K.'s Love Island, was involved in a fatal car crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Cetinay, 26, was driving his Mercedes G-Wagon 4x4 in Romford, Essex at the time of the crash on Aug. 4. Cetinay, who was not hurt in the accident, was described as "deeply shaken" by what happened, witnesses told The Sun.

The motorcyclist reportedly ended up on the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into Cetinay's car, reports the Daily Mail. The cyclist "smashed head-on into Kem's car at about 60mph on a 30mph road," witnesses said.

Witnesses believe Cetinay was "definitely not to blame" for the accident. "I feel for him. He watched someone die in front of his eyes," one witness told The Sun. "We all recognized him. He was talking to someone on the phone saying that there had been a smash and that he was worried. He was completely in shock." The accident happened near Cetinay's restaurant Array.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the reports of the crash. "Despite the efforts of medics, the male motorcyclist [no further details] was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 12:04. Enquiries are underway to notify next of kin," police said. They added that Cetinay was cooperating with the police and was not arrested.

Cetinay's representatives also confirmed the reality star was involved in an accident. Cetinay will not comment further on the crash, but offered "his deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathies to the motorcyclist's family and friends." His reps added that police are treating him "purely as a witness" to the accident.

"Kem is devastated about what's happened. He's a sensible driver; no one could have foreseen this tragic accident happening," a source told the Daily Mail. "There has been no wrongdoing on Kem's side, he's not at fault, and is being treated by police as a witness. He's still dealing with the shock alongside close friends and his family."

Cetinay and his ex-girlfriend Amber Davies won Love Island in 2017. He also starred in the spin-off series Straight Outta Love Island and recorded the single "Little Bit Leave It" with Love Island co-star Chris Hughes. Cetinay has also worked as a guest entertainment editor on Good Morning Britain and joined ITV's This Morning in 2019 as the show's entertainment reporter. He also competed on Celebrity MasterChef and Dancing on Ice. He co-founded Array in Essex in July 2021.