'Love Island' Reveals Reason for Noah's Surprising Exit From Dating Competition

Sunday's new Love Island left plenty of fans puzzled due to the absence of one contestant on the island. Noah Purvis was not involved in Sunday's episode, and many were asking where he was ahead of Monday's episode.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the absence wasn't confirmed during the latest episode. But CBS did confirm that Purvis is no longer on the dating competition, and it's allegedly for a good reason.

"It has been brought to our attention that cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement," the network told Entertainment Tonight. "He has been removed from the show."

Purvis joined the dating competition on Day 26 alongside two other new male island visitors. He first appeared on the Sept.17 episode of the series and the Sept. 18 episode but vanished shortly afterward. No details have been provided on the false information that appeared on his dating application and Purvis has not addressed the exit.

Purvis certainly made a slight mark on the series during his short time living on the island. According to ET, the 24-year-old tried getting close to Moira Tumas before later involving himself in the drama between Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks stemming from an encounter at Casa Amor with eliminated contestant Mercades Schell.

Fans on social media were ready with their theories and reactions to the confirmation, noting how Purvis had an alleged past in adult film and how he showed up to "spill the tea" to Vazquez before heading off into the night. Scroll down and check out some of the best reactions and theories online. And keep in mind, they are just theories without confirmation.