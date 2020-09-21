'Love Island' Leaves Fans Speculate Over Noah's Abrupt Departure

More than just love is sizzling on the beaches of Love Island after fans were thrown into a speculation overdrive following the abrupt disappearance of contestant Noah Purvis. The 24-year-old home healthcare provider, according to his bio, had joined the dating competition series on Day 26 of the show's second season back on Sept. 18, becoming the latest bachelor for the audience to swoon over, though his stay in the villa was short-lived, as he was mysteriously absent after just a handful of episodes, leaving fans wondering what had happened.

At this time, CBS has not revealed a reason behind Purvis' absence, though some fans believe they know exactly what led to it. On social media, fans noticed that Purvis was more than just a home healthcare provider pursuing his credentials in massage therapy, as he is also reportedly an adult film star who goes by the name of Ethan in the industry. Republicworld.com reports that he has a bustling career in the adult entertainment industry, with his last credit for an adult film appearing just 10 days ago. Although it is unclear if this is what led to his Love Island absence, the outlet reports that word of Purvis' other career eventually reached CBS executives, who "immediately removed him from the show." The network has reportedly begun editing him out of episodes and has scrubbed his name, pictures, and bio from Love Island's social media as well as from its official website.

Purvis' abrupt absence from the fan-favorite series, as well as the alleged reason for it, has sparked plenty of chatter on social media. Across Twitter, viewers have been speculating regarding the true reason behind his disappearance. Keep scrolling to see what they’re saying.