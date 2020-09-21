'Love Island' Leaves Fans Speculate Over Noah's Abrupt Departure
More than just love is sizzling on the beaches of Love Island after fans were thrown into a speculation overdrive following the abrupt disappearance of contestant Noah Purvis. The 24-year-old home healthcare provider, according to his bio, had joined the dating competition series on Day 26 of the show's second season back on Sept. 18, becoming the latest bachelor for the audience to swoon over, though his stay in the villa was short-lived, as he was mysteriously absent after just a handful of episodes, leaving fans wondering what had happened.
At this time, CBS has not revealed a reason behind Purvis' absence, though some fans believe they know exactly what led to it. On social media, fans noticed that Purvis was more than just a home healthcare provider pursuing his credentials in massage therapy, as he is also reportedly an adult film star who goes by the name of Ethan in the industry. Republicworld.com reports that he has a bustling career in the adult entertainment industry, with his last credit for an adult film appearing just 10 days ago. Although it is unclear if this is what led to his Love Island absence, the outlet reports that word of Purvis' other career eventually reached CBS executives, who "immediately removed him from the show." The network has reportedly begun editing him out of episodes and has scrubbed his name, pictures, and bio from Love Island's social media as well as from its official website.
Purvis' abrupt absence from the fan-favorite series, as well as the alleged reason for it, has sparked plenty of chatter on social media. Across Twitter, viewers have been speculating regarding the true reason behind his disappearance. Keep scrolling to see what they’re saying.
omg why did they kick noah out #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA— hmph (@fairyhmph) September 21, 2020
...if Noah was actually kicked off the show for boinking other guys for a check, that's some anti-sex worker bullshit#LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland— davey wants a fucking nap (@fringkles) September 21, 2020
WHAT were the producers thinking with Noah??!! #LoveIslandUSA #loveisland— Kaitlin (@kaitlinmeaney) September 18, 2020
Love island producers introducing Noah and then actin like he was never there like #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/leQSWwHMVf— Marko Tropp (@MrFeels18) September 21, 2020
NOT NOAH GETTING KICKED OUT OMG... #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/56AoEHSrTZ— jaleb (@jalebskid) September 20, 2020
somebody wanna tell me what the hell happened with noah?
like... pic.twitter.com/hdu6GLPoPI— olivia⁷🌹🦋♡black lives matter♡ (@LIVtheVIRGO) September 21, 2020
If the show kicked Noah out because of his porn past then Imma be pissed. Even though I don't know him and don't really care about him. Sex work is still work. #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland— MJJ (@TackingSlay) September 20, 2020
Maybe it is because he didn’t disclose it, therefore breaking his contract. But that would be my first guess 🤷🏻♀️ I cant believe they could get away with booting him for sexual orientation.— Carmen (FallenDragon009) (@CarmenD123) September 20, 2020
um guys wait.. wheres noah??? #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland— avery (@stelenasvarchie) September 21, 2020
MISSING: Noah Purvis, contestant of #LoveIsland Season 2.
Last seen: Friday, September 18, 2020. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/HOvooGmOlT— ~ (@llltse) September 21, 2020
Hmm the producers must of founded out about Noah’s past ... cause where he at ? #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HgT1pPiBGm— Ashton 🖤 (@ItsssAshtonn) September 21, 2020
they’re just going to act like noah was never there or what??? #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA— rocio (@dramamamacitaa) September 21, 2020
Ya where the heck did he go😦did he get in trouble for exposing Johnny😬— MattiBarham (@BarhamMattaniah) September 21, 2020
wait noah was kicked out??? #loveisland #loveislandusa— chanel🍒/rep apologist (@blackpopgirl) September 21, 2020
Disclaimer: PopCulture.com is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.