'Love Island' Fans React to Heartbreaking Exit From Villa

Love Island fans are reeling after Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Claire's sudden exit from the villa in Thursday's episode. Goldstein received tragic news in the middle of the night that his sister Lindsey had died unexpectedly, and he broke the news to his fellow islanders first thing in the morning that he would be leaving the villa immediately to go be with his family.

St. Clair, who had just made things official with Goldstein when it comes to their dating relationship, decided to go with him in order to be there in his time of need. Neither member of the frontrunner couple has shared anything further on social media about their situation, but fans of the CBS reality show have been going wild on Twitter with their takes. Keep scrolling to see what they've had to say, and don't miss Love Island, airing on CBS and Paramount+ Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.