'Love Island' Fans React to Heartbreaking Exit From Villa

By Anna Rumer

Love Island fans are reeling after Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Claire's sudden exit from the villa in Thursday's episode. Goldstein received tragic news in the middle of the night that his sister Lindsey had died unexpectedly, and he broke the news to his fellow islanders first thing in the morning that he would be leaving the villa immediately to go be with his family.

St. Clair, who had just made things official with Goldstein when it comes to their dating relationship, decided to go with him in order to be there in his time of need. Neither member of the frontrunner couple has shared anything further on social media about their situation, but fans of the CBS reality show have been going wild on Twitter with their takes. Keep scrolling to see what they've had to say, and don't miss Love Island, airing on CBS and Paramount+ Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

'Love and Condolences'

Love Island USA's official Twitter account was the first to offer "love and condolences" to Goldstein's family, sending a heartfelt message out after the news broke on the show. 

'Sending Up Prayers'

Viewers who watched Goldstein in the moments after learning the tragic news couldn't imagine what it would be like to be filming a reality show and lose a member of your family like that. 

'Heartbroken'

Watching the typically fun-loving Goldstein cry struck a chord with many Love Island fans, many of whom said they shed a tear in sympathy as well.

'Cancel the Show'

Some people called for the season to be called off and the prize money given automatically to Goldstein and St. Claire, who at this point in the competition were favored to win after coupling up on day one.

'What Is Truly Important'

Some fans shared photos of Goldstein and his sister from the reality star's social media, saying it was a grim reminder of what really matters in life, while others simply sent out condolences to his family.

'I Cannot Imagine'

Others sent messages directly to Goldstein, saying they "cannot imagine" what he is going right now as he is being reunited with his family under such devastating circumstances. 

'Heart Goes Out'

Still others praised him for maintaining his composure in the wake of such horrible news, while some viewers said they were "literally sick" he and St. Claire wouldn't get the prize money at the end of the season. 

Tune in for more Love Island on CBS and Paramount+ Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

