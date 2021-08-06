'Love Island' Fans React to Heartbreaking Exit From Villa
Love Island fans are reeling after Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Claire's sudden exit from the villa in Thursday's episode. Goldstein received tragic news in the middle of the night that his sister Lindsey had died unexpectedly, and he broke the news to his fellow islanders first thing in the morning that he would be leaving the villa immediately to go be with his family.
St. Clair, who had just made things official with Goldstein when it comes to their dating relationship, decided to go with him in order to be there in his time of need. Neither member of the frontrunner couple has shared anything further on social media about their situation, but fans of the CBS reality show have been going wild on Twitter with their takes. Keep scrolling to see what they've had to say, and don't miss Love Island, airing on CBS and Paramount+ Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
'Love and Condolences'
Love Island USA's official Twitter account was the first to offer "love and condolences" to Goldstein's family, sending a heartfelt message out after the news broke on the show.
We send our love and condolences to Josh and his family from all of us at Love Island. ❤️— Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 6, 2021
'Sending Up Prayers'
Viewers who watched Goldstein in the moments after learning the tragic news couldn't imagine what it would be like to be filming a reality show and lose a member of your family like that.
They woke up Josh in the middle of the night to give him that news. Imagine waking up to something like that #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VWGU4XxTVl— sana💜💜 (@sanaahxx) August 6, 2021
Sending up prayers for Josh and his family 🙏🏾 #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kwOhL0E2y8— Dinez (@dinezwalker) August 6, 2021
'Heartbroken'
Watching the typically fun-loving Goldstein cry struck a chord with many Love Island fans, many of whom said they shed a tear in sympathy as well.
Pls I’m heartbroken seeing Josh cry was so sad 😞 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eWmJpVxxco— abriana⁷ (@wilson_abriana) August 6, 2021
I did not expect to cry my eyes out over this episode…but here I am. Prayers to josh & his family 🥺 #LoveIslandUSA #loveisland pic.twitter.com/RIGw2mtqvf— monica acosta (@iMonicuh) August 6, 2021
'Cancel the Show'
Some people called for the season to be called off and the prize money given automatically to Goldstein and St. Claire, who at this point in the competition were favored to win after coupling up on day one.
Give the money to Josh & Shannon. Cancel the show.. dead ass. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA— Té Justice (@singjustice) August 6, 2021
Shannon & Josh 🥺 damn I thought they was gonna win it all #LoveIsland #loveislandusa— Sincerely yours, Busted Adidas👟 (@shaunic_boom) August 6, 2021
'What Is Truly Important'
Some fans shared photos of Goldstein and his sister from the reality star's social media, saying it was a grim reminder of what really matters in life, while others simply sent out condolences to his family.
So devastating for Josh 😢 😢
Here with his beautiful sister Lindsey
Let us All be reminded about what is truly important in life ❤️😢💔#LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland #LoveIslandCBS #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/FBaDyiJbkW— MissAneThrope (@AneThrope) August 6, 2021
Aww poor Josh I hope there ok we gonna miss you Josh and Shannon RIP HIS SISTER #LoveIsland #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/77GjBXuMEJ— Nyny (@THESLUMPGIRL_) August 6, 2021
'I Cannot Imagine'
Others sent messages directly to Goldstein, saying they "cannot imagine" what he is going right now as he is being reunited with his family under such devastating circumstances.
My heart is broken for my guy Josh! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0dx1HlcXqK— JESSICA BANKS 💎 (@JESSBECAUSE07) August 6, 2021
Josh ❤️ so sorry for your loss. I cannot imagine.#LoveIsland #loveislandusa— Bree Hunny (@Hunny_Bree_) August 6, 2021
Still others praised him for maintaining his composure in the wake of such horrible news, while some viewers said they were "literally sick" he and St. Claire wouldn't get the prize money at the end of the season.
My heart goes out to Josh and his family. Josh is so strong for being able to stay composed after hearing such news and I respect him so much. My heart goes out to him and his family. #LoveIsland #loveislandusa— J (@jc_metellus) August 6, 2021
I’m literally sick knowing someone in that house will get the money over Shannon & Josh.. no one else deserves it. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA— Té Justice (@singjustice) August 6, 2021
