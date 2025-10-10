‘Love Is Blind’ Star Jordan Defends His Chicken-Lemonade Protein Shake

Love Is Blind star Jordan Keltner is defending his nausea-inducing protein smoothie recipe.

The Netflix personality sparked disgust online when he demonstrated his morning smoothie routine to his fiancée, “Sparkle Megan” Walerius, in Episode 9 of Season 9, revealing that every morning, he drinks a blended mixture of 8 ounces of cooked chicken, water and lemonade Crystal Light powder.

Megan was skeptical about trying the chicken-lemonade smoothie, and rightfully so, as she almost puked after sipping her husband-to-be’s concoction. But Jordan insists that his take on a protein smoothie isn’t as bad as people think.

“It’s a TikTok brain rot,” the reality personality told Entertainment Weekly Friday. “I just saw it and I was like, ‘Wow, that seems really easy to do, and I’m just going to start doing it.’ It’s very efficient. I do it every day still.”

“You got to think like, you got a zesty lemon chicken, that’s good,” Jordan continued of the lemonade and chicken flavor combination. “But you don’t put grape on chicken, right? So doing like a grape flavor, I don’t think would be good, or like a watermelon. You need something very acidic. So I just do lemon — it works good for me, and that’s what I’m going to stick with. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, for sure.”

Jordan did admit there was “some trial and error” in making the concoction drinkable at first.

“The first time I made it came out like a peanut butter consistency, and I still just slammed it,” he recalled. “Now that I’ve got it dialed in, I can chug it in like 45 seconds and be done with my day.”

As for his aversion to a normal protein smoothie, Jordan said it “just doesn’t feel like” it would be “nearly as wholesome.” He then laughed as he confessed, “I don’t know, to be honest! I have no good excuse.”

Love Is Blind Season 9 Episodes 10 and 11 are set to drop on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 15, with the finale set for Wednesday, Oct. 22.