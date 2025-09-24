4 Biggest Reality TV Divorces That Are Still Pending

It’s always sad watching a couple’s love story play out on reality television only for it to end in divorce. But there is a such thing as the “reality TV curse.” Many stars of hit shows have had their marital demise play out in front of millions. Here are four divorces in 2025 that remain ongoing.

Real Housewives’ Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

This split was nasty from the start. After six years of marriage, Phypers filed documents to end their marriage in July, with Richards reportedly blindsided. He accused her of being mentally unstable and living in filth, while she accused him of multiple instances of domestic violence and was granted a restraining order. He denied the abuse allegations.

According to Phypers, Richards had been unfaithful throughout their marriage, leading to physical tussles between the two. She denies any instances of infidelity. Per Page Six, Phypers slammed Richards for supposedly “hoarding” their marital residence and leaving their home in squalor. He gave a tour of the $3.5 million rental to Inside Edition, showing the home in disarray.

Richards previously claimed in court documents to have moved out two years ago, insisting her ex and his family members “severely damaged the property and left the house in a state of disarray.” She recently returned to the home to retrieve her 15 dogs. Phypers is seeking spousal support.

Real Housewives’ PK and Dorit Kemsley

Dorit filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage and a trial separation, which many believe was due to PK’s alleged excessive drinking, which he denies. PK accuses Dorit of changing when she became a star on the Bravo reality series.

PK seemingly began dating another woman, Shana Wall, but sources claimed it was short-lived. However, he and Dorit were recently spotted on a solo dinner for the first time since announcing their divorce.

“Dorit and PK are still working through the legal side of their separation, but there’s a lot of genuine affection there,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They have a deep history and a shared commitment to raising their kids, and that keeps them connected in a really positive way. Their recent dinner together wasn’t filmed for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — it was completely off-camera, just the two of them catching up,” the insider added. “PK hasn’t filmed with Dorit at all this season.”

In the filing, Dorit asked the judge for sole legal and physical custody of their children, son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9. She also is seeking spousal support. PK wants joint custody, waived his right to spousal support, and is asking the judge to deny Dorit support.

Love Is Blind’s Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson

The Netflix dating experiment seemingly has a large failure rate in terms of who actually says “I Do” and makes it beyond the altar. Despite coming out as fan favorites during their season, in a shocking turn of events, Velez Gonzalez spoke with fellow alum A.D. Smith on her podcast What’s the Reality to detail why she filed for divorce.

According to her, Johnson couldn’t keep up with her fiery personality and began to verbally and emotionally abuse her while becoming withdrawn and creating questions of doubts in her, both personally and about their relationship. She says things took a turn after the first year of their marriage.

The Season 4 star says he has refused to sign divorce papers. He did however reportedly agree to sign divorce papers if there was an N.D.A. involved.

Love Is Blind’s Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

Reed and Bolton were controversial from the start. Fans accused him of being a verbal tyrant with explosive blowups who seemingly wanted to control his wife. By the reunion special, it was revealed that they still were not living together.

After four years of marriage, they announced their split. The season 3 couple shared in a joint statement in May via Instagram: “After nearly four years together, we’ve decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths,” they wrote. “We’ve been separated for some time now and have being our best to work through everything privately and with care. This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it’s been an emotional process for both of us,” they continued. “We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we’ll always be grateful for the love and memories we’ve shared. There’s not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another.”