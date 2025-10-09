‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Star Apologizes for His Controversial Comments in the Pods

Season 9 of Love Is Blind is turning out to be one of the most controversial. For years, viewers have complained about diversity issues, which continue to persist, but the problems this season have extended to issues beyond casting.

One participant, Nick Amato, has come under fire for some of his beliefs. A devout Christian, when speaking during one of his dates in the pods, he spoke about not wanting his future children to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to Amato, when younger kids identify as LGBTQ+, it’s a “fad.” After serious backlash, he’s apologizing.

Amato said the show’s producers and “the studio reached out” and told him to tell people it was edited. “Yes, it was cut up and edited, but I need to take accountability too,” he said, per USA Today. “I appreciate you giving me all the hell that you did and saying, ‘That’s not right,’” he added, admitting there’s still “a lot that I didn’t understand,” citing his traditional Midwestern household upbringing.

He addressed the comments in an Instagram video. He said the conversation was “heavily sliced and diced” and his comments out of context and “agitated.” Amato clarified that the two were talking about the issue of introducing sexual content and material to kids’ shows at a young age.

“I will LOVE and support my future children unconditionally, no matter how they identify,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video. “I take full accountability for how my words came across but I am glad it provoked this discussion and my learning. That’s not an excuse, just part of the work I’m doing to grow and be better. I love and respect my LGBTQ+ friends deeply, and I’m committed my growth and to be a better ally.”