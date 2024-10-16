‘Love Is Blind’ Star Stephen Richardson Clears up Venmo Debate

Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis’ breakup is one of the most explosive moments in Love Is Blind history. The pair got engaged sight unseen in Season 7 of the Netflix dating experiment. While there were seemingly red flags, which included Richardson’s admission that he was unfaithful in past relationships and self sabotaging, they appeared to be one of the stronger couples who may make it down the aisle. But that all changed after the pre-honeymoon was over and his doubts about meeting Davis at the altar became more apparent.

He came up with weird scenarios regarding why they may not work out, including mentioning because of their reality television fame, more women would likely be more attracted to him. Things blew up when Monica discovered inappropriate text messages and DMs between he and other women where he expressed sexual fetishes. He apologized and was quick to leave their shared apartment, but Davis refused to let him off the hook for financially helping him out in the days prior. Richardson lost his job, and Davis didn’t mind picking up the slack in the meantime. But once things were done between them, she demanded he Venmo her back for all of his expenses before he left, which he did.

The amount owed was never revealed on the show, but Richardson recently took to his Instagram Stories to give some insight into what he may have reimbursed his ex for. “How much do you think I owed her? How much did I send poll?” was created ror his followers. He revealed in one slide that a $500 guess was “closer than most” and a follow-up slide hinted that the sum was more than $200, but less than $600. A $450 response was also “actually pretty close.”

He also made it known that he never intended to skip out on the bill whether they were together or not. “I always pay what I owe,” the electrician wrote. “Even if it’s the last amount in my bank account while already I’m unemployed.”

Davis also opened up about the Venmo debacle, telling Vulture in an interview that she was not impressed by the note he sent attached to the Venmo. “It was something so classic for how he was behaving in that moment, which was a little bit like, ‘Woe is me,’” Monica told Vulture in an interview published in October. “I think it said ‘I’m the biggest piece of s—’ or something like that. Not ‘I’m sorry,’ not an emoji. It was just another, like, you know, ‘Feel bad for me because this is a problem that I have.’ I was rolling my eyes so hard in that moment,” she said, as reported by Us Weekly.