‘Love Island’ Winners Split Months After Finale: Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan Have Broken Up

Mimii Ngulube, 24, and Josh Oyinsan, 29, who became the first Black couple to claim victory in the UK version of Love Island, have announced the end of their relationship. The news comes barely two months after their triumphant exit from the villa, leaving fans and followers in a state of disbelief.

The couple’s journey to the winner’s podium was nothing short of a fairytale. Mimii, a mental health nurse from Portsmouth, found her perfect match in Josh, a semi-professional footballer from Dartford, after returning single from the infamous Casa Amor twist. Their connection blossomed, ultimately leading them to beat out fierce competition in the finale, including runners-up Ayo Odukoya and Jess Spencer.

Their victory was more than just a personal triumph; it was an essential moment for representation on British television. As 1Xtra’s Nadia Jae told BBC Newsbeat, “For younger people that are watching, it’s good to see that representation on a primetime show. I do understand that it can’t be everybody in the villa, but there are beautiful people from all different diasporas that need to be represented.”

The couple’s win came at a time when Love Island was experiencing a resurgence in popularity. ITV reported that approximately 2 million viewers tuned in for the opening episode of the 2024 series, a significant increase from the 1.3 million who watched the premiere in 2023, per the BBC.

However, the euphoria of their win has now given way to the sobering reality of life outside the villa. Mimii took to Instagram to break the news to their 769,000 followers, addressing the speculation growing due to their conspicuous absence from public appearances.

In her message, Mimii wrote, via goss.ie, “Hi everyone. I know that a lot of you have been wondering about Josh and I and why we haven’t been making appearance’s [sic]. The truth is we have been trying to figure it out since leaving the villa, but unfortunately thing [sic] haven’t going to work out between us right now.”

She continued, acknowledging the disappointment their split would cause among their supporters: “I know its [sic] a big disappointment as it is for me too, your support hasn’t gone unnoticed and i [sic] will forever be grateful for it. You guys are the reason we made it to this point. God bless you all.”

The announcement came as a shock to many, especially considering that the couple had been seen hand-in-hand on the red carpet of the National Television Awards just two weeks prior. Mimii had stunned in a glamorous gold two-piece ensemble, while Josh cut a dashing figure in a dark green suit.

However, eagle-eyed fans had already begun to suspect trouble in paradise. Mimii’s solo trip to Paris, documented on her social media, raised eyebrows when Josh failed to engage with her posts. Comments like “Why is Josh not liking or commenting am worried” and “Is Mimii still with Josh? I’m worried guys” flooded her Instagram, foreshadowing the announcement to come.

As of now, Josh has remained silent on the split, choosing not to comment publicly on the end of their relationship. The couple’s breakup leaves only two pairs from the 2024 season still together: fellow finalists Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies and Jess Spencer and Ayo Odukoya.

Despite the unfortunate end to their romance, Mimii and Josh’s impact on the show and British television as a whole cannot be understated. Their win followed that of Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan in 2023, who were the first couple of color to claim victory on the UK version of the show, reports Metro.

Reflecting on their historic win, Mimii had said, via the outlet, “I’m so shocked about it. It’s nice. Hopefully, it will set pace for more diverse representation. It’s overwhelming, but in the best possible way.” Josh echoed her sentiments, adding, “I definitely feel proud. To be able to add a little bit to help balance the scales, if it means greater diverse representation, that is great. We are just happy to write history.”

The couple’s journey was not without its challenges. During their time in the villa, their connection was tested by the arrival of Joey Essex, who stirred up drama by revealing he had been given a “secret mission” to arrange a meeting between Mimii and her former romantic interest, Ayo. However, this twist only seemed to strengthen Mimii and Josh’s bond, endearing them further to the public.

As the former couple moves forward on separate paths, they carry with them not only their share of the £50,000 prize money but also the knowledge that they’ve made their mark on British television.