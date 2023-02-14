'Love Is Blind' Star Reveals 'Pretty Serious' New Relationship After Split on Show

Love is Blind star Raven Ross has found new love following her relationship with Sikiru "SK" Alagbada. After revealing on Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 that she and SK have once again split following a second proposal amid a cheating scandal, Raven shared a new relationship update, telling Us Weekly in a recent interview that she is in a "pretty serious" new relationship.

After opening up about the heartbreaking cheating scandal that rocked her relationship with SK, whom she met on the Netflix dating series' third season, Raven told the outlet that she is "definitely" getting herself back into the dating game. She shared, "I am for the first time ever – I feel, like, super excited about dating," adding, "it's so cheesy, but I feel like I can take everything I learned from the pods about getting to know people and, like, actually apply it in the real world." Revealing that she's "definitely been dating," Raven shared that "it's literally hilarious, but it's going really well," before revealing that there's "definitely someone" who she's "pretty serious with." The reality star, however, did not reveal the person's identity or any further details about their relationship, though she did share that her Love Is Blind costar Nancy Rodriguez "has met him" and approves.

The relationship update came just days after Season 3 of Love is Blind: After the Altar dropped on Netflix. Catching up with the couples from the most recent of the popular Netflix original dating series, the season gave fans a heartbreaking update about Raven and SK, who had been a fan-favorite couple. After SK notably said "no" at the altar in the Season 3 finale, he and Raven continued seeing each other after the cameras stopped rolling, and during the catch-up, he once again dropped to one knee and proposed. However, just a few months later, the couple called off the engagement, with Raven revealing in the special that SK cheated.

"Since then, a lot has changed. My world is completely different because, you know, SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over," she said. "It's so crazy to watch it back and, like, remember my feelings then. ... I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved, like, that's the person that I saw and I loved every day too. So, to see everything that has happened since then is so hard because that was not the person that I thought that I was with."

Speaking to Us Weekly about her relationship with SK, Raven said she "learned so much" about herself and relationships, adding that she has "no regrets" about her time with SK. Ross said she is "indifferent" about him dating again as she finds her own happiness.