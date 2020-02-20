‘Love is Blind’: Lauren and Cameron Share Why They Were Inseparable in First Meeting (Exclusive)

The moment they had been waiting for was seconds away from happening. After learning more about one another than they had ever expected to, Lauren Speed, 32, and Cameron Hamilton, 29, were standing on opposite ends of the hallways, anxiously awaiting the doors in front of them to open and their first official meeting to take place on Love is Blind.

Just prior to this, Cameron popped the question and proposed to Lauren in the pods. They were the first couple shown to do so as Lauren graciously said 'yes.'

Now was the time they would put a face to the voice they had been talking with over the course of six days in the pods. That's when the doors opened and the couple took their first look at each other.

"My first thought was, 'Wow, he's really handsome,' Lauren told PopCulture.com.

On the show, Cameron told the camera upon their first embrace that "it doesn't even seem like she's real because it seems too perfect."

The two shared a brief moment together before needing to be whisked away back to their respective rooms where they would await their eventual trip to Mexico. That would be where they would finally have time together.

Cameron said having to walk away from their first meeting was very "frustrating."

"For me I was like 'O.K., the experiment is over.' I was like let's get out of here," Cameron said to PopCulture.com. "I knew that wasn't going to happen, but I was frustrated we had to be separated and didn't have much time to see each other after falling in love and getting engaged in the pods. It was a sea of emotions. I was elated. She was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen. I was thankful for the time we did get."

The two, along with the rest of the couples who got engaged in the process, headed out for their getaway.

This was where Lauren realized the two were inseparable.

"As soon as we were able to get together, I felt we were inseparable," she shared. "We couldn't stop touching each other [on the getway]… I felt completely comfortable with Cam. I was super attracted to him… We just couldn't keep our hands off of each other."

Viewers will be able to watch the two continue to build upon their relationship as they enter into the real world together with their vacation having wrapped up after the fourth and final episode that came out with the initial release on Feb. 13.

The next set of episodes will be available on Thursday, Feb. 20 on Netflix.