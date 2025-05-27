‘Love Hotel’ Suitors Talk Shaking ‘Things Up’ on Bravo’s Real Housewives Dating Show (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives’ search for connection on Bravo’s Love Hotel got a bit more complicated when new suitors checked in to “shake things up.”

Suitors James Quine and Adam Rubin opened up to PopCulture.com about their shocking entrance into the Love Hotel as part of the second round of single men looking for love with The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps, and The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Storms Beador.

“For me, it was really just coming in with an open mind,” Adam explained of his initial attitude entering the Love Hotel, as James said he was looking to connect with someone who “really loved their life” and “really wants to live the most full life possible.”

While none of the single men knew they’d be connecting with Real Housewives, Adam and James were doubly shocked to be part of the second group of men entering the dating competition, having to earn their spot in the Love Hotel from the Housewives just an hour after meeting them for the first time.

adam on love hotel (Bravo)

“We actually had a lot more pressure than the first group of guys,” Adam confessed. “And so that was kind of a surprise, because we weren’t really ready for that.”

Adam and James luckily made quick connections with Shannon and Luann and were asked to stick around, but they admitted they had no idea how much their presence at the Love Hotel would “shake things up.”

“It’s interesting because we came in and, of course, we had no idea what was going on already. We didn’t know anything about the relationships that [the Housewives] already formed with people,” Adam shared. “And so on the one hand, there was a blank slate. But on the other [hand], we were coming in, and it was like we were inserted into a story that had already been started.”

He continued, “But that was, I think, why they brought us in. I think James and I were brought in to shake things up.”

james on love hotel (Bravo)

Although Adam’s connection with Shannon was short-lived, he said the experience helped him “really hone in” on the things that are most important to him in a relationship.

James’ relationship with Luann appears to be a bit more promising after this week’s episode got a little steamy between the two at the hotel. “What sort of brought Luann and I together to enjoy each other’s company was humor,” James said of the “key” to their connection, adding, “We would just laugh so hard that we were like two kids that had to be separated, because we couldn’t control ourselves. I’m a big believer in keeping things light and fun in love.”

Bravo’s Love Hotel airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.



