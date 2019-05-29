‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rah Ali Loses Child Minutes After Birth

After reportedly going into labor at just five months pregnant, Love & Hip Hop‘s Rah Ali’s newborn died just minutes after she gave birth, multiple outlets report.

The Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report the news via The Neighborhood Talk Instagram account, with TMZ confirming the report that Ali was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning. She was reportedly not due until the middle of October.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ali was in her house on Sunday when her water broke and contractions started; she was rushed to the hospital but doctors were unable to save her baby. The premature birth reportedly came as a complete shock, as none of Ali’s previous doctor visits revealed any signs of trouble with her pregnancy.

The baby girl would have been Ali and her husband’s first child. The two reportedly got married in the summer of 2017 after being engaged since 2013, and were planning on announcing the pregnancy in June. Hot New Hip Hop reports that Ali was photographed earlier this month showing off her baby bump.

Ali’s close friend, Nicki Minaj, has reportedly been a source of comfort to the reality star, taking to her side to help relieve any stress.

Minaj and Ali have reportedly been close friends for a long time, with Ali even trying to fight Cardi B on Minaj’s behalf during the infamous shoe-throwing incident at a New York Fashion Week party.

The two rappers got involved in a heated dispute at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon Party at the Plaza Hotel, which culminated in Cardi, 26, throwing a red high heel at Minaj, 36, and being escorted out of the event.

But Minaj seemed to cool down shortly after, with their drama coming to a head when Minaj tweeted, “Let’s focus on positive things only from here on out.”

Cardi responded, “[Nicki Minaj] alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

The feud recently made headlines again when Miley Cyrus teased a line from her upcoming new music that read, “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.” But Cyrus sat down with Roman Kemp on his radio show Capital Breakfast on Tuesday morning to clarify that “they’re both queens.”

“I think what they do is so different from each other. That’s why they both get a crown. They don’t have to share. They don’t have to break it in half. There’s no reason to fight over it,” she said. “They’re both queens. And anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go-to: Cardi and Nicki.”

“I don’t think there is beef now anymore,” she said.