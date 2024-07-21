Bobby Lytes on on a road to recovery. The Love & Hip Hop personality recently revealed he's ready to live a sober life. In a post to X, formerly Twitter, announced his decision, writing: "No more blow. I'm good off that substance. Since putting it down, I've gained more clarity. Skin has improved even more. I also have saved soooooo much money. I've also been sober from Alcohol for a while now but I feel that may change this year, maybe around my bday but hey everything is in moderation and I'm proud of myself."

Lytes is a fiery personality on the Miami franchise and is one of the show's original eight cast members. He joined the cast when he was dating Jeffrey White. During his first season, his storyline centered on his feud with White's ex, Malik. His contentious relationships on the show continued to be documented, including his tumultuous friendship with Prince.

Lyte is rapper Trina's cousin. The two have had issues as Lyte has tried to get his music career off the ground with Trina's help, or lack thereof. He's also had issues with Amara, Liz, Jojo, and Peter Gunz. In Season 3, his role was reduced to a friend of the show versus a full-time cast member.

Lyte has had legal issues. In 2014, he was arrested multiple times for grand theft, larceny, and probation violations. In 2019, he was arrested after getting into a brawl at a Fort Lauderdale nightclub, as Starcasm reports. Lyte was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and public moral indecency.

He addressed the arrest in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing: "See!! This is the price of fame. Or popularity. Everybody in your business. One thing about this industry it will tear you into pieces if you ALLOW IT, I know that I am in the eye of the public and this is what comes with it. So what I'm gonna do rock this bitch! Can't nobody or anything break me!!!"