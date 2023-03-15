'Love & Hip Hop' Star Arrested, Allegedly Involved in Fraud Schemes

Willie Albert Johnson III, known as Kill Bill on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Miami, was arrested in Lexington, Kentucky earlier this month. When police officers pulled him over on March 9, they allegedly found stolen ID cards, checks, and 27 debit and credit cards in his car. Johnson, 38, dated rapper Sukihana, one of the main stars on Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Johnson was pulled over in a vehicle that matched the description of one linked to alleged bank fraud, according to his arrest citation, reports LEX18. After Johnson allowed patrol officers to search his car, they found a luggage bag in the trunk. They allegedly found 18 state-issued IDs, checks or checkbooks, and 27 credit/debit cards. They all belonged to people unrelated to Johnson.

The former reality star reportedly told police he did not know how the items landed in his luggage. However, officials claim some of the items were associated with previously reported fraud attempts. Johnson was charged with trafficking in stolen identities. Tajanay Bailey, 19, was also arrested for trafficking in stolen identities.

During a court hearing in Lexington on Tuesday, Lexington Police financial crimes detective Jason Newman told the court that the IDs, checks, and cards were found in a black Dior bag, reports LEX18. Newman said the fraud was linked to the "Felony Lane Gang," which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement describes as crimes where IDs are stolen out of vehicles and the alleged criminals try to impersonate customers in bank drive-thru lanes. The fraud started in Johnson and Bailey's home state of Florida, Newman said.

"Utilizing the bank's terminology, they suspected that this was a 'Felony Lane Gang' activity," Newman told the court. "Barring a lengthy explanation, essentially it is a type of fraud originated in the south of Florida."

Johnson later told LEX18 he was not familiar with the term "Felony Lane Gang." "Nah, I'm really not familiar with it," he said. "The detective was explaining it to me yesterday about it, but I don't really know too much about it like that."

Two fraud victims are from Fayette County, but Lexington Police declined to give more specifics. They warned residents to be mindful of what they leave in their cars. "The majority of these cases start out as an LFA, larceny from auto. Especially with daylight savings coming around, there's gonna be more people in the park," Sgt. Guy Miller told LEX18. "And as the weather warms up, there's gonna be more people out – and it really comes down to a crime of opportunity."

Johnson and Bailey were ordered not to contact each other, even though they were set to start filming a new season of Love & Hip Hop this week. Johnson's cast bond was reduced to $7,500. He also has a misdemeanor bond in Indiana, where he faces charges of theft, fraud, criminal mischief, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, reports LEX18.