'Love & Hip Hop: New York' Star Brittney Taylor Arrested After Alleged Incident With Baseball Bat

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Brittney Taylor has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence dispute. Multiple outlets, including Page Six, reports that she hit her children's father with a baseball bat after an argument. The two share a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old with Afeez. She turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Taylor and the man in question reportedly got into an itense argument after he flew to NY to see his children amid an ongoing feud between they were already having. Reports note that as he and his mother were leaving the apartment with the children, Taylor attacked him in front of the kids. Taylor then proceeded to allegedly follow him out with a baseball bat, which she later used to hit him with. He was left bruised, bleeding, and needing stitches. She has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

It's not her first time in the news for an assault-related incident. While filming Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2019, Taylor alleged she was attacked by castmate Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Smith. It wasn't good for Smith as she'd served an 8-year prison sentence for assault and was not done with her supervised release stipulations. Taylor claimed the "Conceited" rapper punched her in the right eye, causing bruising and swelling, which she sought medical attention for.

The rapper was charged with third-degree assault and four counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment, but the charges were eventually dropped.

The same year, Taylor was arrested for attacking a witness of the fight. She was accused of clawing a woman's neck and throwing a cellphone at her head. Taylor accepted a dismissal deal, which means she didn't take a plea.