‘Love at First Flight’ Contestant ‘Ready to Run’ After This First Date

Just one date into her search for a husband, and Love at First Flight contestant Alma Lopez was ready to ditch partner Michael Naccari.

The two were paired together during the premiere season of Lifetime’s newest reality dating show, which features two strangers coming together for a travel adventure designed to help them make a love connection within 30 days or less.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But almost immediately after meeting the New York-based accountant, Lopez shut down the possibility of a proposal in her own mind.

“I like Mike,” she said after the couple successfully completed a street tagging challenge to win accommodations in a boutique hotel. “Handsome guy, sweet, caring, family, but I’m starting to see that he’s not my type. This sucks because he’s such a great guy.”

Breaking down in her hotel room after day one, she continued, “Mentally, I have a lot to think about. Should I even continue this? Because I don’t think anyone would deserve or like to be led on.”

She added, “Can I see myself walking down the aisle with this guy? Like is this guy, like is he the one?” before saying she was “ready to run.”

Naccari, on the other hand, had no idea about Lopez’s doubts.

“At this stage in the game, I do think Alma would make a great partner,” he said. “Best case scenario is that Alma likes me just as much as I like her, we can continue to build off each other, and then ultimately at the end fall in love with each other.”

He continued: “I want to find my wife. I want to start a family. I want to put all this dating behind me.”

But luckily Lopez’s cold feet dissipated by the morning.

“I feel like I had a little break through,” Lopez said before the two headed to a bar on day two of their adventure. “There’s no man, no man right now who deserves my attention more than that good guy, Mike.”

She continued: “It’s crazy, I was like ready to run out of here in this amazing place in this amazing journey and just ready to run away because where are the sparks, where’s the chemistry … and I was psyching myself out and putting a lot of pressure on myself.”

She decided to give her Prince Charming another opportunity to make her swoon.

“If I don’t give Mike a chance, I’ll never know if Mike is the one,” she added.

In a show of vulnerability, Lopez shared her doubts with the clueless Naccari, who wasn’t offended at all, saying he is generally the one to bolt from a relationship.

“I had no idea how she felt yesterday,” he told the cameras. “I just thought that she was not 100 percent feeling me, but hesitant, which is understandable.”

But he has hope for the future with Lopez.

“I think going forward, Alma and I are going to do well with each other,” he said. “As long as we voice how we feel, I think that will get us through any situation that might arise.”

Love at First Flight airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Lifetime