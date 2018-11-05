‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Gives Update on Relationship With Ex Husband Larry After Difficult Divorce

Theresa Caputo and husband Larry announced in December 2017 that they were separating after 28 years of marriage, and the Long Island Medium star has now offered an update on the pair’s relationship.

Speaking to E! News, Caputo shared that her reunion with Larry on Monday’s episode of Long Island Medium was the first time the pair had seen each other in almost eight months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was going out to do the celebrity readings [in Los Angeles] and I wanted to just catch up,” she said. “We talk, we text so to be able to just sit down and be able to reconnect in person was really great.”

While that episode was filmed some time ago, Caputo revealed that she and Larry are still on good terms.

“I just spoke to Larry last week,” she said. “There is no purpose in being angry and being mad. We have over 30 years together and you just can’t forget about that. You know we still have to honor and treasure that and more importantly, respect that.”

As for whether Caputo is ready to date, the TLC star joked that she had a few things to take care of first.

“Let me finish getting divorced and then you can look for me on Tinder,” she cracked. “How’s that?”

Caputo officially filed for divorce in July. She and Larry share two children, son Larry Jr. and daughter Victoria.

As the family has been chronicling their lives on Long Island Medium for years, Caputo explained that she never hesitated to show her divorce on screen.

“We decided almost eight years ago to share our lives on the show and of course [the split] was really, super personal. But so was having a colonoscopy,” she said. “I never thought in a million years that I would be getting divorced.”

The reality star added, “We worked hard on it…[We were] able to come out of this and be friends. I’m incredibly proud of both of us and how he has handled the whole situation, on and off camera.”

Caputo and Larry had addressed their split during an April episode of Long Island Medium, with Theresa noting that their relationship had changed over the years.

“The tension was so bad here in the house, and it’s something that happened over time,” she explained. “It’s nothing that happened overnight. People can say whatever they want — it was my work, it was this is was that — it just happened. This is something that happened over the years. And is is sad, and it f—ing sucks. That’s it.”

Larry shared that the split was “probably the hardest thing I’ve had to endure.”

“I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations, but this is probably the toughest,” he said. “Sometimes, you have to put aside everybody else and say to yourself, ‘What’s good for me? What’s gonna make me happy?’ And so whatever the outcome might be, I just want it to be positive.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Ray Tamarra