Theresa Caputo Struggles With Declining Marriage on ‘Long Island Medium’

Before medium Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry announced they were splitting early this week, the TLC couple was thinking about a trial separation, it was revealed in Monday’s episode of Long Island Medium.

“Larry and I have been together for 31 years and married for 27, of course we’ve had bumps in our marriage, but this one, we’re just having a really hard time getting over,” she confesses in Monday’s episode..

Larry, speaking to friend Danny, admits that he’s not sure about the future of their relationship.

“I think a lot of the frustration has to do with, we don’t spend the time together anymore, and along with that comes the lack of communication, so it’s like losing your best friend,” he said.

He continues: “We’re at a point right now where even the therapist is saying, ‘Maybe you guys should take a break from each other.’ “

All of this marital tension is starting to wear on Theresa, who is determined to keep her nose to the grindstone amid this time of personal problems.

“I feel like I’m living a dual life,” she says. “In my work, I’m crazy focused, and in my life, my feelings are all over the place.”

Larry admits that even though they’re having problems, he’s afraid of the outcome a trial separation would have.

“I think the thing that bothers me right now is I don’t think I know what the outcome of this is gonna be,” he says. “I just cant imagine our lives not together. I just don’t know where I would go from there.”

The couple revealed Sunday that they would be splitting after 28 years of marriage.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said in a statement. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Photo credit: TLC