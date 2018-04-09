‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Reveals the Reason Behind Her Split With Husband Larry

Theresa Caputo is getting real about her split from her husband of nearly 30 years, Larry Caputo.

The Long Island Medium star announced that the couple would be separating after more than three decades of being together in December, but in Sunday’s season premiere of the TLC show, she revealed what was behind the decline of her marriage.

It’s impossible to pinpoint a moment that the relationship turned from something wonderful to something toxic, as much as people have been asking, Theresa said.

“The tension was so bad here in the house, and it’s something that happened over time,” she said. “It’s nothing that happened overnight. People can say whatever they want — it was my work, it was this is was that — it just happened.”

She continued: “This is something that happened over the years. And is is sad, and it f—ing sucks. That’s it.”

Larry has been taking the split just as hard.

“This, for me, is probably the hardest thing I’ve hard to endure,” he said tearfully. “I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations, but this is probably the toughest.”

He continued: “Sometimes, you have to put aside everybody else and say to yourself, ‘What’s good for me? What’s gonna make me happy?’ And so whatever the outcome might be, I just want it to be positive.”

Throwing herself into her work, Theresa said she has been trying to keep herself busy to try and avoid falling into a spiral of sadness.

“The hardest thing that I have to do is to move forward and do what I love. And do it without Larry, unfortunately,” she said. “Sometimes when people are together a long time, this is what happens.”

In December, the couple released a statement about their split to Us Weekly.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

