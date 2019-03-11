‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Praised by Kim Kardashian After Reading

Kim Kardashian had the chance to connect with the “other side” thanks to psychic, Long Island Medium star, Theresa Caputo honing in on her powers, so to speak.

On Feb. 26, Caputo met with the Keeping up With the Kardashians star for a reading that Kardashian documented to her Instagram Stories.

“You guys, today is probably one of the best days of my life and I have to tell you why. Guess who’s at my house and I did a reading with!” the 38-year-old said on her Instagram story while pulling Caputo in for a hug.

“The Long Island Medium is in Calabasas, can you believe this?” she added. “She’s at my house.”

“You know, my daughter Victoria probably flatlined,” Caputo said in response.

“Victoria! Where are you? I don’t think I’m giving your mom back. She’s staying!” Kardashian joked.

Through the Instagram Stories, fans caught a glimpse of sister, Khloe Kardashian as well. While it is not clear what was discussed, Page Six speculates that she read for Khloe about her recent relationship drama with former partner, Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter, True.

Caputo took to Instagram as well, sharing a photo with the reality TV star and cosmetics mogul about how “genuine” she was during their reading.

“She’s honestly one of the sweetest most genuine people I’ve ever met,” Caputo wrote with a heart emoji and tagging Kardashian. “Thank you for trusting me with the souls of your loved ones it was an honor to channel for you.”

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian clan has consulted mediums of the paranormal realm. In 2017, Khloe consulted E!’s psychic medium, Tyler Henry, who might have predicted her current relationship situation that cited some romantic drama.

“There’s a situation with an individual from the past that you have been romantically involved with and I basically see this individual kind of going in and out and to me, that generally indicates that this person is kind of in our lives and kind of out of our lives and kind of in our lives and kind of out of our lives,” Henry said at the time.

In light of the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating allegations, fans think the medium was on to something. Though it doesn’t seem all too bothersome for Khloe, who has officially shut Thompson out of her life, relationship-wise.

Henry, known for giving celebrities advice from beyond the veil, appeared on E!’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if it was relevant to the current drama.

“You told them there was going to be a situation where someone tries to get with one sister and then tries to get with another,” Cohen read. “Do you think that was about what’s happening now with Tristan, Jordyn and Kylie?”

Henry was skeptical, feeling that his prediction still had not come to pass in earnest, but agreed that his reading had given insight into Khloe’s relationship with Thompson.

“You know, I have my doubts because I feel like it was more of a sisterly thing, so not so much,” he said. “But I definitely, in the reading, saw the direction of the relationship — and it didn’t look good. But, I wish her the best.”

Khloe is reflecting on broken hearts following her scandalous breakup by sharing several quote to her social media as a form of healing through writing, reading and understanding.

“Maybe we held on a little too long to the people who didn’t deserve us because we had more good in our heart than they did,” the quote read on the note, posted Friday. “Maybe we saw them for how they could have been if they had a heart like ours. But they didn’t and maybe never will. Hearts like ours are special. – They should be treasured, not broken.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Theresa Caputo