‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo and Husband Larry Living on Separate Coasts Amid Divorce

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo and husband Larry Caputo are not only separated in terms of their relationship, but also in terms of their physical location.

After announcing their decision to part ways after nearly 30 years of marriage, Theresa Caputo, the reality TV star who talks to spirits for a living on popular TLC series Long Island Medium, and husband Larry are now reportedly living on opposite coasts of the country, with their separation heading towards finalization.

“I came out here at the end of September and I’ve been here ever since. So we’re talking like nine months now, so I’ve been here awhile,” Larry told TMZ reporters who caught up with him in Santa Monica on Tuesday.

Larry also revealed that hope for a reconciliation between the two is likely slim to none, as they have moved on from just a separation to divorce proceedings.

“The separation was a three-month trial period, and we’ve moved on from that point. We’re in divorce proceedings. So, that’s been going on for like the last six months. It’s not finalized. I don’t know when it will be. But that’s where we’re at,” he said. “I’m doing fine. I know that she’s doing well. I’m happy. We’ve moved on with our lives.

As for what “moving on” means for him, he revealed that he already has a new love in his life.

“I’m fortunate enough to say that I have that someone special,” he dished.

As for his future on the show, not even Larry is sure, claiming that he does not “know what the status is” or if he will be making any future appearances on the popular TLC series.

The couple announced their separation in December, releasing a statement about their split to Us Weekly.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

During the most recent season of the hit TLC series, Caputo revealed that it is impossible to pinpoint the moment in which she knew that she and Larry were done.

“The tension was so bad here in the house, and it’s something that happened over time. It’s nothing that happened overnight. People can say whatever they want — it was my work, it was this is was that — it just happened,” she said. “This is something that happened over the years. And it is sad, and it f—ing sucks. That’s it.”

The couple share two children, 24-year-old Larry Caputo Jr., and 23-year-old Victoria Caputo.