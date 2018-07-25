‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo in Good Spirits After Knee Surgery

Theresa Caputo underwent knee surgery in early July after tearing her ACL, but the reality star’s latest post is proving that she’s in good spirits after her medical mishap.

On Tuesday, July 24, Caputo posted a snap of herself sitting on a table at what appears to be a doctor’s office, a brace on her knee and her arms raised in jubilation.

“UNLOCKED! beyond excited,” she wrote. “#longislandmedim #kneesurgery #maybeillsleeptonight.”

On July 9, the Long Island Medium shared a set of snaps from her surgery day, starting with a photo of herself sitting on a bed in a hospital gown.

Another image showed her post-surgery, with the mom of two writing, “All done! Surgery [check]. Now rehab 8 weeks.”

“All done! Before and after knee surgery feeling not so bad,” Caputo captioned the slideshow.

The reality star revealed in June that she had torn her ACL in Hawaii.

“Not exactly the look I was going for,” she captioned an image of her leg in a brace. “I was in a fight with a wave in Hawaii and the wave won Just found out I tore my ACL.”

Before her surgery, Caputo officially filed for divorce from husband Larry Caputo. The two had announced in December 2017 that they were separating after 28 years of marriage.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Theresa and Larry share two children, son Larry Jr. and daughter Victoria.

An April episode of Long Island Medium saw the couple reflect on their split, with Theresa saying their relationship had changed over the years.

“The tension was so bad here in the house, and it’s something that happened over time,” she explained. “It’s nothing that happened overnight. People can say whatever they want — it was my work, it was this is was that — it just happened. This is something that happened over the years. And is is sad, and it f—ing sucks. That’s it.”

Larry noted that the split was “probably the hardest thing I’ve had to endure.”

“I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations, but this is probably the toughest,” he said. “Sometimes, you have to put aside everybody else and say to yourself, ‘What’s good for me? What’s gonna make me happy?’ And so whatever the outcome might be, I just want it to be positive.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @theresacaputo