‘Long Island Medium’ Husband ‘More Upset’ Over Split Than Theresa Caputo

It’s a tough time for the Long Island Medium family for sure, after Theresa and Larry Caputo announced they were separating after nearly three decades of marriage earlier this week.

But one half of the couple is taking the split harder than the other, Larry’s father Jack Caputo revealed to Radar Thursday.

“My son is probably more upset then she is,” Jack said. “I’m praying everyday — that’s the only way to bring them together.”

“I talked to him after, and he was upset but he didn’t want to say too much,” he added. “I know she said they were splitting, but my son was saying ‘dad we are working it out,’ so I’m praying they get back together.”

“My son really loves her,” he continued.

Jack said he found out about the split on TV, and got a call from his son after they made their official announcement on Sunday. Theresa has mentioned on this season of the TLC show that the two have been having communication issues exacerbated by her busy lifestyle.

“Since the last season of ‘Long Island Medium,’ Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she said on a recent episode. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are such great times. I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’ “

But Jack doesn’t see the problem that creates.

“She’s got a lot going on, but so what,” he said of Theresa. “They can be away from each other, and then on the days they’re not away, they can be together. What’s the problem?”

In this week’s episode of the show, Larry opened up about his feelings on his relationship to his friend Danny.

“We’re having a difficult time,” he explained. “I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

The two have two children, 24-year-old Larry Caputo Jr., and 23-year-old Victoria Caputo.