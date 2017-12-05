Larry Caputo Blames Lack of Communication for Breakup With ‘Long Island Medium’

On Monday’s episode of Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo gave fans a glimpse into her declining marriage, but her husband Larry’s candid, emotional thoughts left viewers reeling.

“We’re having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore,” he explained to his friend Danny on the TLC show. “Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

He and Caputo have been married for 28 years, but the couple revealed on Sunday they have decided to legally separate.

“As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there,” Larry continued. “I know it’s very trying for the both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

“I think the thing that bothers me right now is I don’t think I know what the outcome of this is gonna be,” he added. “I just can’t imagine our lives not together. I just don’t know where I would go from there.”

Caputo also opened up about her relationship of more than three decades in a previous episode, revealing to a friend that she isn’t sure that to do (despite her profession as a medium).

“We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times,” the reality personality said. “I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’”

In a statement prior to the finale episode of Long Island Medium, the couple revealed their fate to fans.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said in a statement to news outlets. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”