‘Little Women: LA’ Star Tonya Banks Says ‘Girl, Bye’ to Elena Gant After She Skips Show (Exclusive)

Tonya Banks is getting seriously fed up with Elena Gant after the Little Women: LA co-star skipped out on her show’s opening night for her acting class. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Jasmine Sorge and Christy Gibel gush over their friend’s production of Roxy after opening night goes down without a hitch.

“Congratulations!” Sorge tells Banks as Gibel tells the beaming actress how much she loves her.

Sorge admits that the show, a comedy drama following the life of a strip club owner named Biltmore, shocked her with how “risque” it got before breaking out the bad news as to the friends who couldn’t be there to greet her after she came off stage.

“Let me just tell you, Terra [Jole] was here and she had to leave after the first act because she had to get back to the kids because she only had a babysitter for so long,” she explains before admitting, “So Elena told me that she wasn’t coming. She didn’t wanna miss her acting class.”

Banks seems taken aback, responding, “OK, you know, one acting class, seems like she would’ve been able to make it up. …You know there’s only one opening night.”

To the camera, Banks says she’s grateful to Jole for coming to even a little of her opening night, but adds, “Elena said she was gonna be late and she didn’t show up at all.”

It all seems a little uneven for Banks, who notes, “I was there for Elena’s children’s book read, and my daughter’s grown. I was there for her photo shoot, and you mean she couldn’t come to my play for an acting class? Girl, bye.”

How will this confrontation go down during the women’s trip to Mexico?

Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

