‘Little Women: LA’ Star Terra Jole Says Daughter Penny’s Health Problems Revealed Her ‘Real Friends’

Terra Jolé has found clarity about her friendships with her Little Women: LA costars in light of daughter Penelope’s ongoing struggle with hydrocephalus.

Prior to the premiere of the Lifetime series’ eighth season (produced by Kinetic Content), Terra opened up to PopCulture.com from Moon Palace Resort Cancun, updating fans on her 4-year-old’s health journey and the drama to come this season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ever since Penny was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition in which excess fluid builds up within the skull and increases pressure on the brain, Terra, husband Joe Gnoffo and 2-year-old son Grayson have all been trying to deal with the ups and downs of her treatment.

“I still feel kind of in the dark when it comes to everything because there’s no cure and the shunts always malfunction,” Terra admitted. “We’ve already gone through a revision, and I feel that with those cards kind of stacked against us, it’s been very difficult.”

Despite the frequent trips to the hospital, the family has “made the best of it,” with Terra and Joe trying to keep a stiff upper lip in front of the kids.

“You can’t let your children know that you’re struggling, because if you let them know that you’re struggling, then they’re going to start to struggle, and they’re going to start to feel that anxiety,” she told PopCulture. “And so you just have to be as positive as possible and really know that she’s going to be okay.”

“She’s getting the best care that doctors could possibly give her by specialists that know everything about dwarfism and hydrocephalus,” she continued, “So I know that we’re doing everything possible to give her a normal life.”

With such high stakes in her family, Terra said it’s really shown her which of her co-stars are really there for her and which she feels are just in it for the camera time.

“Dealing with those situations with Penelope, it really … has affected my relationship with some of the girls,” she admitted. “You find out who is real with you.”

At this point, Terra is looking for women who are “just as real to me when we’re not filming as when we are filming,” she told PopCulture, adding that while she doesn’t need people “bowing down” to her, a question about her daughter every now and then would be appreciated.

“So it really showed me my real friends this season, and I don’t have a lot,” she confessed. “And I’m okay with that. All you need is one, and I do have one. You’ll have to find out who that one is this season.”

Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime