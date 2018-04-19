Exclusive: ‘Little Women: LA’ Star Terra Jole Says She and Elena Gant ‘Aren’t out of the Dark’

Terra Jolé may have mended her relationship with Elena Gant, but the Little Women: LA friendship isn’t back on solid ground just yet.

The Lifetime reality personality opened up about her rollercoaster friendship with the beauty vlogger exclusively to PopCulture.com, teasing more drama later this season.

“I would definitely say that Elena and I aren’t out of the dark,” she said, referencing their big blow-out earlier this season. “I would also say that hopefully that’s the worst of it that you’ve seen, and it will progress from there.”

The two had been so close for so long prior to their friendship’s shocking downfall, which Jolé attributed to major changes in both of their lives.

“I think your life changes so drastically so fast, it’s hard to maintain friendships in the same way,” she told PopCulture. “Not only was it having children, but Dancing With the Stars — there were a lot of factors that kind of go into a relationship changing.”

She continued: “And I think that with all of that happening at the same time, it really put stress on our relationship and then we just had a negative animosity towards it each other.”

There could be more drama coming later this season, however, especially when it comes to the relationship between Jolé’s friend Mika Winkler and Gant. The two got into it during Tonya Banks’ single lady party earlier this season when Winkler accused Gant and Jasmine Arteaga Sorge of being a wet blanket on an otherwise rowdy party.

Jolé contended that Winkler’s behavior at the bar, which consisted of some raunchy whipped cream stunts, shouldn’t have surprised the women, most of whom already know her.

“She’s always been in the group with Tonya, so I feel like everybody is just looking for someone else to blame,” Jolé told PopCulture. “Elena and Jasmine have never experienced Mika’s free spirit.”

That being said, Jolé is trying to stay neutral when it comes to the women’s relationship. Well, as neutral as possible for the opinionated businesswoman.

“I don’t want to stand in anyone’s corner, because I want to make peace with everyone,” she told PopCulture. “However, I just feel like Mika was there to have fun, and if Elena didn’t want to have fun on that particular night, instead of bringing everybody down [she] shouldn’t have come out, personally.”

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

