Exclusive ‘Little Women: LA’ Sneak Peek: Terra Jole Shares Her Unfiltered Thoughts on Christy Gibel

Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé has no interest in repairing her relationship with Christy Gibel.

Gibel was hurt in last week’s episode of the Lifetime reality show when Jasmine Sorge accidentally spilled the beans about a slumber party at Jolé’s house — a party to which Gibel had not been invited.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of Little Women: LA, Sorge is seen trying to get her two friends to make up after her gaffe, but Jolé clearly wants her to butt out of their business.

While shopping for wigs, Sorge mentions that an upcoming group outing will hopefully allow another feuding pair — Tonya Banks and Mika Winkler — to make up after Winkler talked smack about Banks’ business acumen to the other women in the group. But the beauty blogger has other hopes for the outing.

“Maybe the Happy Place will bring Mika and Tonya together, and maybe figure out what’s going on with you and Christy,” she tells Jolé. “Like, I opened up my big mouth because I thought you invited her, and then she was like, ‘Oh wait, what slumber party?’”

But Jolé isn’t looking for the same reconciliation her friend is.

“Jasmine needs to let this go,” she tells the camera. “I feel like if I don’t want Christy at my house, it’s not her business.”

But Sorge isn’t giving up: “I think she was hurt by it,” she tells a sour-faced Jolé. “What if you just apologized to Christy?”

“And what should I apologize for?” Jolé snaps back. “I consider the four of you all best friends. I don’t consider Christy a best friend. And Christy can start her own drama, but I’m not about that life, so bye!”

Will the two be able to make up when they come face-to-face? Or is the Happy Place about to become the Unhappy Place?

Don’t miss Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content), which airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo Credit: Lifetime