‘Little Women: LA’ Star Jasmine Sorge Struggles With Negative Flashbacks Ahead of Singing Showcase

Little Women: LA star Jasmine Arteaga Sorge has a lot she needs to push through if she ever wants to become “Mexican pop star” of her dreams.

In Thursday’s all-new episode of Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content), Jasmine returned to singing lessons with her teacher Mari, who despite Jasmine’s misgivings, wanted her to perform in an upcoming showcase. Singing has long been Jasmine’s dream, but she suddenly felt herself struggling with an onset of stage fright.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m starting to feel my anxiety come back up,” she confided in co-star Terra Jole. “It’s just, sometimes when I have attention on me, it flashes me back to when I have attention on me, but it’s negative attention.”

She continued, “It’s more like making fun — pointing and laughing.”

Being a little person, Jasmine has long strived to overachieve in order to prove people holding prejudice against her wrong, even making it to the Hollywood round of American Idol back when she was 18, singing “I Turn to You” by Christina Aguilera in her audition for the original panel of judges.

“A lot of my life, I’ve felt like I always have to prove people wrong, and if I’m not the best at something, I don’t even want to do it,” the singer explained. She added, laughing while holding back tears, “If I’m not a Mexican pop star, then I’m nothing. It’s so weird.”

Jole had her typical bold words of wisdom for her friend, telling her, “People are going to stare at you because you’re different. You’re not like anyone else out there. Tell them to go f— themselves.”

Later, asking for guidance from husband Chris Sorge, Jasmine was feeling unsupported after she confided in him about her anxiety and getting a response that made her feel discounted as a serious singer.

“If your dream is to become this super famous singer, then by all means, do it,” he told her. “It would be awesome. But at the same time, what’s the most important? Is becoming this person more important than what’s going on today, right now? Or is it something you can continue to push off like you have in the past?”

With that fire under her, Jasmine decided she would conquer her nerves of being taken as “a joke” to push through to her performance — that is until it got to be her turn to sing.

Hiding backstage, Jasmine got an extra pep talk from Jole at the last minute, who told her, “Whether it’s your stage performance or singing in your car, nobody can take that away.”

Regardless, Jasmine had to admit to herself that singing didn’t appear to be in the cards for her at this time, backing out of singing for the time being.

“It’s hard to let a dream go that you’ve worked constantly for, and you’ve struggled with,” she admitted to the cameras. “But it actually feels kind of good to put it to rest for a while.”

Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime