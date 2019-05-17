‘Little Women: LA’ Star Christy Gibel Bonds With Husband Todd Months Before Restraining Order

Christy and Todd Gibel’s marriage seemed to be on the upswing months before the Little Women: LA star obtained a restraining order against her husband.

In Thursday’s episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), Christy first seemed taken aback by her husband as he questioned her desire to start a lingerie line due to her own perceived limitations with feeling secure in her body.

Admitting she was uncomfortable trying on lingerie herself as part of the design process, despite the recommendation of her business partner, Christy was irked when instead of supporting her, Todd asked, “If you’re that insecure, should you be starting a lingerie line?”

While Christy was shocked at the real talk, it seemed to light a fire under her butt and convince her to at least try some things on at a boutique.

“You should take all these insecurities you have and turn them into drive,” Todd advised her, adding as she began to freak out in the dressing room, “This isn’t so much about finding something you’re going to take home today as it is market research.”

At the end of the trip, Christy had a new appreciation not only for her own burgeoning brand, but also for her husband, whom she thanked for pushing her out of her comfort zone.

Things have gone downhill for Christy and Todd since filming, with the Lifetime star obtaining a restraining order against her husband just last week.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Christy accused her husband since 2014 of impersonating her in emails, shutting her out of her social media accounts and ripping up her mail after he alleged on social media that she had been keeping his dog from him.

At the time, Christy’s rep told PEOPLE, “Currently, Christy is looking forward to mov[ing] to a place of healing and safety – first and foremost – for herself and her daughter Autumn.”

“Allegations have been made by Todd that are largely fabricated, per Christy, and she’s taking the steps necessary to find a means to an end,” they continued.

Prior to legal action, Todd revealed on Instagram that he was seeking treatment for depression after Christy had left their home, and him, on April 17.

“I’ve come to fully understand it was the void created by my absence, my stupid spending habits, and just my total lack on every level that pushed Christy down that road and I take full responsibility for it,” he wrote, in part, at the time.

Little Women: LA airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

