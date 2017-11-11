‘Little Women: LA’ Cast Member Leaves Husband Due to Cheating

Briana Renee, one of the stars of Lifetime‘s Little People: LA, has had enough of her husband’s cheating and is leaving him.

After 3 years, and bringing the most handsome little boy into this world, we have come to the end of our marriage. We rode til the wheels fell off, and now we can redirect our course as friends focusing on being the best parents… ✌🏻#BrianaRenee #proudmama #lifehappens A post shared by Briana Renee (@briana.renee) on Nov 10, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

A source told TMZ that Renee broke up with her husband of three years, Grundhoffer in October, believing that their marriage could not be saved. Grundhoffer frequently cheated and flirting, which was seen often on Little People: LA. Grundhoffer admitted to cheating, and the couple often fought.

Renee and Grundhoffer have a 16-month son together and two children from previous relationships. TMZ reports that they are still living together while they work out their split. A divorce is “looming,” TMZ reports.

Renee confirmed the news on Instagram.

“After 3 years, and bringing the most handsome little boy into this world, we have come to the end of our marriage. We rode til the wheels fell off, and now we can redirect our course as friends focusing on being the best parents,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “#ProudMama” and “#LifeHappens.”

Grundhoffer’s infidelity has frequently been a subject on Little Women: LA and they tried to fix their relationship during Couples Retreat episodes. But in recent interviews, it became clear that Renee had enough.

In an April interview with The Domenick Nati Show, Renee said they have had a “rocky” marriage.

“That we do… And unfortunately we have had major lows, and we try to build back up again and it takes time,” she said. “Marriage is always work. I’m not going to sugar coat anything. We have had a rocky marriage.”

Last year, RadarOnline reported that Grundhoffer was caught sexting transgender model Plastix Martyr. He has also admitted to sexting other women when Renee was pregnant.

Photo credit: Briana Renee/Instagram