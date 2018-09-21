‘Little Women: Dallas’ Star Emily ‘Right Cheek’ Fernandez Pregnant With Baby Boy

Little Women: Dallas star Emily Fernandez is pregnant with a baby boy, TMZ reports.

Sources say the reality star is eight months along and is “extremely happy and excited.” Fernandez is reportedly expecting with boyfriend Lontel Johnson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fernandez and Johnson previously welcomed son Lontel “JJ” Johnson Jr. in April 2016, but the infant passed away that August due to health complications.

Fernandez and Johnson reportedly split last year over disagreements about having another child, but have been off and on since.

Sources say that the couple is not currently together but that Johnson plans to be involved in the baby’s life. Fernandez reportedly used IVF to conceive and choose the sex of her child. Fernandez’s journey with IVF was documented on Little Women: Dallas, with Johnson telling Fernandez in an episode aired last year that he’s “not ready” to have another child.

“I don’t feel like you were ready when I had JJ but when he came you made yourself prepared and you were around for him,” Fernandez responded. “You don’t have to be involved if you don’t want.”

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking [about] what we’ve been through the last couple of years with JJ,” Lontel explained. “I don’t want to go through it again.”

In an interview, Fernandez said, “I’m having this baby by myself and [with] Ava. I don’t need Montel to raise a baby — I can do it on my own.”

“I feel like I’m supposed to have another son,” she added. “I feel like I’m supposed to have a baby.”

It will be unknown until birth whether Fernandez’s son will also be a little person. Her son JJ was born with Achondroplasia Dwarfism like Fernandez. Fernandez is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Ava from a previous relationship. Fernandez was previously featured on Little Women: Atlanta but moved to Dallas after JJ’s death.

The Lifetime star has been posting throwback photos of herself on Instagram for months, and seemed to allude to her pregnancy in a recent post.

Alongside a throwback mirror selfie, Fernandez wrote, “Messsssssy asss bathroom and mirror but ayeeeee my waist was lowkey snatched af ! I can’t wait to get back to this ! And back to waist training soooon sooon soooooon.”

Fernandez is also known as “Right Cheek” and is one-half of the rap duo from the Lifetime reality show along with friend and fellow cast member Bri Barlup.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @rightcheeklg